Video: Friday Fails #90
Nov 1, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and fails are back with a vengeance.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Must Read This Week
Final Results - Red Bull Rampage 2019
141983 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2019
113364 views
21 Downhill Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2019 - Vote For Your Favourite
84384 views
5 Things We Learned at Red Bull Rampage 2019
64808 views
First Ride: The 2020 Norco Sight Has an All-Mountain Focus
58702 views
Bike Check: Aggy's Evil Wreckoning LB 'The Only Trail Bike at Rampage 2019'
58600 views
Video: Top 3 Runs - Rampage 2019
50919 views
Why We Think Amaury Pierron Riding An Intense is Just Trolling
47160 views
10 Comments
Score
Time
9
0
Randy-Verified
(13 mins ago)
Just had a Hot Russian message me on PB. Pretty sure is Waki catfishing for bike parts.
[Reply]
4
0
mdg3d
(9 mins ago)
3:30 Nothing like taking 5 with your bro to celebrate the send in the middle of a jump line.
[Reply]
2
0
veero
(9 mins ago)
The gimbal chest mount ones are awesome, the whole world is falling to shit around you but the camera stays perfectly poised and vertical to record the carnage.
[Reply]
2
0
christian-peper21
(8 mins ago)
I was hoping this would be 2-3x longer than normal to make up for the last few weeks.
[Reply]
2
1
brappuccino
(7 mins ago)
That’s what she said
[Reply]
1
0
jackedwards350
(2 mins ago)
I think this one is funnier than some of the previous ones just because the crashes are less terrifying than they sometimes are.
[Reply]
2
0
ATV25
(10 mins ago)
"That was it, I knew it was coming" . . . So did I ! LMAO
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(4 mins ago)
This week’s FFs is best summed up by
“Hey I’ve had 11 beers.... lets go ride!”
[Reply]
1
0
jfcarrier
(9 mins ago)
That dude at 0:53 got a fine from the manual showoff police!!!
[Reply]
1
0
GlazedHam
(3 mins ago)
Thank god Friday Fails are back.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
