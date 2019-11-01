Video: Friday Fails #90

Nov 1, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and fails are back with a vengeance.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


10 Comments

  • 9 0
 Just had a Hot Russian message me on PB. Pretty sure is Waki catfishing for bike parts.
  • 4 0
 3:30 Nothing like taking 5 with your bro to celebrate the send in the middle of a jump line.
  • 2 0
 The gimbal chest mount ones are awesome, the whole world is falling to shit around you but the camera stays perfectly poised and vertical to record the carnage.
  • 2 0
 I was hoping this would be 2-3x longer than normal to make up for the last few weeks.
  • 2 1
 That’s what she said
  • 1 0
 I think this one is funnier than some of the previous ones just because the crashes are less terrifying than they sometimes are.
  • 2 0
 "That was it, I knew it was coming" . . . So did I ! LMAO
  • 1 0
 This week’s FFs is best summed up by
“Hey I’ve had 11 beers.... lets go ride!”
  • 1 0
 That dude at 0:53 got a fine from the manual showoff police!!!
  • 1 0
 Thank god Friday Fails are back.

