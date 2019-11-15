Video: Friday Fails #92

Nov 15, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's time for your weekly dose of carnage.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


26 Comments

  • 7 0
 Pole wins this Friday’s fails
  • 5 0
 2:24 that one already been send by Skills with Phil
  • 2 0
 1. Probably why this kid tried it. 2. He found out he isn't Phil. 3. Hope he called a lawyer.
  • 2 0
 Some of these guys need to realise that they ain’t captains, and they don’t need to go down with the ship. f*ck the bike off and bail without it, then tuck and roll where possible.
  • 1 0
 One hundred percent. A bent rim, twisted bars, and dings and scratches do not even come close to the cost of the ambulance ride to the hospital, let alone the surgery to put your shoulder back in it's socket.
  • 3 0
 These videos are probably the only reason that gopro’s stock hasn’t fallen further
  • 2 0
 Gap Jumpman "I'm on the case."

Superpower: able to snap a bike in a single huck.

Weakness: Overconfidence.

Villain or hero?
  • 3 0
 Tree hit at 1:44 is a winner!
  • 3 0
 My wife gets off her bike if she has to go off a street curb. True.
  • 1 0
 mine too Smile
  • 1 0
 I stopped reading after the word "off" then picked back up with "True."
  • 3 0
 How the hell do you snap a rear shock like that at 2:20??
  • 1 0
 solid crop FF is the ultimate public safety announcement for the mtb community. It keeps skillless hacks like myself in check.
  • 2 0
 Shock couldn’t handle the drop
  • 1 0
 Fastplant to tree off the jump is probably my favorite. That's what happens when you watch too much Semenuk videos!
  • 1 0
 As always fails of pros are more scary than funny, fails of rookies are funny AF.
  • 3 0
 Bravo!
  • 1 0
 Do Italians use 'bravo' in some other sense, or is that guy just totally sarcastic like basically everyone that I have ever mountain biked with?
  • 1 0
 @pinhead907: Usually in those cases the "bravo" is accompanied "si, ma una sega!"
  • 1 0
 2:16 sheared the rear shock off or something. That’s an expensive trip to the park.
  • 2 0
 2:21 that shock from the specialized broke?
  • 1 0
 The cinematographers have clearly been taking notes. Great follow through this episode.
  • 1 0
 1:32
Props dude
You’re one that can actually say “well, I crashed on a huge jump”
  • 1 0
 Many schooled on bottom bracket rebound tuning... ????
  • 1 0
 So are we going to see a new advert for full faced helmets after this one?
  • 1 0
 Which clip is the Pole frame breaking?

Post a Comment



