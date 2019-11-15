Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #92
Nov 15, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's time for your weekly dose of carnage.
26 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
keatonistheguy
(1 hours ago)
Pole wins this Friday’s fails
[Reply]
5
0
inonyme
(1 hours ago)
2:24 that one already been send by Skills with Phil
[Reply]
2
0
SnowshoeRider4Life
(49 mins ago)
1. Probably why this kid tried it. 2. He found out he isn't Phil. 3. Hope he called a lawyer.
[Reply]
2
0
Soulrebel
(36 mins ago)
Some of these guys need to realise that they ain’t captains, and they don’t need to go down with the ship. f*ck the bike off and bail without it, then tuck and roll where possible.
[Reply]
1
0
FloridaHasMTBToo
(3 mins ago)
One hundred percent. A bent rim, twisted bars, and dings and scratches do not even come close to the cost of the ambulance ride to the hospital, let alone the surgery to put your shoulder back in it's socket.
[Reply]
3
0
usedbikestuff
(47 mins ago)
These videos are probably the only reason that gopro’s stock hasn’t fallen further
[Reply]
2
0
oscartheballer
(40 mins ago)
Gap Jumpman "I'm on the case."
Superpower: able to snap a bike in a single huck.
Weakness: Overconfidence.
Villain or hero?
[Reply]
3
0
dubieB
(1 hours ago)
Tree hit at 1:44 is a winner!
[Reply]
3
0
neimbc
(1 hours ago)
My wife gets off her bike if she has to go off a street curb. True.
[Reply]
1
0
pk71
(24 mins ago)
mine too
[Reply]
1
0
johnski
(12 mins ago)
I stopped reading after the word "off" then picked back up with "True."
[Reply]
3
0
Daver27
(43 mins ago)
How the hell do you snap a rear shock like that at 2:20??
[Reply]
1
0
Ian713
(9 mins ago)
solid crop FF is the ultimate public safety announcement for the mtb community. It keeps skillless hacks like myself in check.
[Reply]
2
0
ElStig
(1 hours ago)
Shock couldn’t handle the drop
[Reply]
1
0
steveczech
(49 mins ago)
Fastplant to tree off the jump is probably my favorite. That's what happens when you watch too much Semenuk videos!
[Reply]
1
0
Pokrowiec
(45 mins ago)
As always fails of pros are more scary than funny, fails of rookies are funny AF.
[Reply]
3
0
Archimonde
(44 mins ago)
Bravo!
[Reply]
1
0
pinhead907
(35 mins ago)
Do Italians use 'bravo' in some other sense, or is that guy just totally sarcastic like basically everyone that I have ever mountain biked with?
[Reply]
1
0
pk71
(19 mins ago)
@pinhead907
: Usually in those cases the "bravo" is accompanied "si, ma una sega!"
[Reply]
1
0
Upduro
(42 mins ago)
2:16 sheared the rear shock off or something. That’s an expensive trip to the park.
[Reply]
2
0
Nultex
(39 mins ago)
2:21 that shock from the specialized broke?
[Reply]
1
0
GMay
(39 mins ago)
The cinematographers have clearly been taking notes. Great follow through this episode.
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(21 mins ago)
1:32
Props dude
You’re one that can actually say “well, I crashed on a huge jump”
[Reply]
1
0
OperateEng
(1 hours ago)
Many schooled on bottom bracket rebound tuning... ????
[Reply]
1
0
Arepiscopo
(19 mins ago)
So are we going to see a new advert for full faced helmets after this one?
[Reply]
1
0
Shawn902
(14 mins ago)
Which clip is the Pole frame breaking?
[Reply]
