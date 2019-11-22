Video: Friday Fails #93

Nov 22, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


Some of the more spectacular crashes.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess These Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
496540 views
Field Test: 2020 Pole Stamina 140 - The Fastest Trail Bike*
100222 views
Review: Shimano's XT 12-Speed Drivetrain is Smart Money
95888 views
Field Test: 2020 Intense Primer S - Mixed Wheel Corner Carver
48789 views
Gifts Under $100 - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
48599 views
WolfTooth's New EnCase Tool System: An Allen Wrench Walks Into a Bar and Says...
45063 views
Specialized Gravity Tease New World Cup DH Signing
37955 views
Field Test Editors' Choice: Optic vs Occam vs Primer S vs Stamina - 2020 Trail Bikes
36932 views

30 Comments

  • 60 0
 Watches daughter roll into oblivion. Thinks: well, I still have one child left pans back slowly>
  • 16 1
 that was seriously one of the funniest crashes Ive seen in friday fails, for a multitude of reasons.
  • 17 0
 Cant show favouritism. Stay focused. Get both kids on camera. OK. Now check on her.... Dad of the year
  • 5 0
 Don't forget that if he starts freaking out for #1 it will put pressure on #2 and likely make #2 crash as well.
I've learned my lesson: always pretend everything is alright.
  • 1 0
 @Gibbsatron: I need this clip
  • 3 0
 How many of us had "This is awesome!" run through our minds or spill out our mouths before the inevitable crash?
  • 1 0
 @powpowpow: yep. the ability to equitably distribute attention and documentation as well as praise without showing a shred of excessive love toward one of the other is an art not easily mastered.

#2 is satisfied with equitable screen time. #1 will be stoked at being on camera until fully out of sight.
  • 12 0
 How do you watch the last crash? Is there a way to turn off all the pop-up youtube shite?
  • 1 2
 Adblock plus.
  • 8 0
 My crash immunity has been activated, I better go ride now
  • 8 0
 " THIS IS AWESOME!" ...takes out trail marker. HAHAHA the best.
  • 5 0
 Good compilation. Now that I have a keener sense of my own mortality, time to go ride. Then drink a margarita, then ride some more. Then crash my bike and post it for sale, barely used.
  • 3 0
 i love the two different guys who called it before they landed "oh f@#k".......crash. we have all done that. And the little kids hitting the sign. I will show that to my kid who can find a red tree pad from anywhere on a track!!
  • 5 0
 Wooo! Huck to front flip at .58 is epic!
  • 1 0
 yep, almost landed
  • 2 0
 He got a great pop . . off the front wheel. Smile
  • 1 0
 the more i see these the more i am convinced that people don't know how to set up their suspension. go ahead, prove me wrong.

2:33 you can hear the dudes tire rub on what i'm guessing is his seat going up the lip. that shouldn't happen, sorry. promptly followed by the gnarliest pogo stick i've ever seen.

yeah proper form plays a huge role, but so does your suspension.

edit: tire indeed rubs on whatever that crap is hanging off his seat. set your sag correctly!
  • 1 0
 I find their lack of rebound disturbing
  • 2 0
 This Friday Fail is the Over the Bar edition !
  • 1 0
 Couldn’t focus on the last crash. Was distracted by that rats nest of cabling. Wtf
  • 1 0
 Must be a scott
  • 2 0
 There was zero child care instinct for that poor kid.
  • 4 0
 Have you ever filmed one child and not the other? Do you realize the screaming tantrum that would ensue if you ran down that bank and left kid #2 off camera? Wink
  • 2 0
 I’m sure the difference between life and death in that 2 mph crash occurred in the extra 6 seconds he spent getting video of the other kid...
  • 1 0
 This is like one of those "would you rather?" dilemmas.
  • 4 0
 @blowmyfuse: I would say that parent did a perfect job. Didnt freak out and make the kid freak out, got both kids on camera, got a friday fails submission. Win, win, win!
  • 1 0
 Love seeing my friends on Friday Fails! The meat jacket survives another one.
  • 1 0
 Such a shame the second to last clip didn't play on longer. I could hear a classic ET phone home call
  • 1 0
 that thumbnail gives me the screaming willies
  • 1 0
 2:37 - Crap Chute at Mountain Creek?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.019824
Mobile Version of Website