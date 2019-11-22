Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #93
Nov 22, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Some of the more spectacular crashes.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Score
Time
60
0
martinhutch
(1 hours ago)
Watches daughter roll into oblivion. Thinks: well, I still have one child left pans back slowly>
[Reply]
16
1
Gibbsatron
(1 hours ago)
that was seriously one of the funniest crashes Ive seen in friday fails, for a multitude of reasons.
[Reply]
17
0
blowmyfuse
(55 mins ago)
Cant show favouritism. Stay focused. Get both kids on camera. OK. Now check on her.... Dad of the year
[Reply]
5
0
powpowpow
(37 mins ago)
Don't forget that if he starts freaking out for
#1
it will put pressure on
#2
and likely make
#2
crash as well.
I've learned my lesson: always pretend everything is alright.
[Reply]
1
0
brodoyouevenbike
(32 mins ago)
@Gibbsatron
: I need this clip
[Reply]
3
0
rrolly
(28 mins ago)
How many of us had "This is awesome!" run through our minds or spill out our mouths before the inevitable crash?
[Reply]
1
0
blowmyfuse
(22 mins ago)
@powpowpow
: yep. the ability to equitably distribute attention and documentation as well as praise without showing a shred of excessive love toward one of the other is an art not easily mastered.
#2
is satisfied with equitable screen time.
#1
will be stoked at being on camera until fully out of sight.
[Reply]
12
0
Mitch243
(1 hours ago)
How do you watch the last crash? Is there a way to turn off all the pop-up youtube shite?
[Reply]
1
2
chriskneeland
(41 mins ago)
Adblock plus.
[Reply]
8
0
Cashallen
(1 hours ago)
My crash immunity has been activated, I better go ride now
[Reply]
8
0
Gibbsatron
(1 hours ago)
" THIS IS AWESOME!" ...takes out trail marker. HAHAHA the best.
[Reply]
5
0
JohanG
(1 hours ago)
Good compilation. Now that I have a keener sense of my own mortality, time to go ride. Then drink a margarita, then ride some more. Then crash my bike and post it for sale, barely used.
[Reply]
3
0
biglev
(1 hours ago)
i love the two different guys who called it before they landed "oh f@#k".......crash. we have all done that. And the little kids hitting the sign. I will show that to my kid who can find a red tree pad from anywhere on a track!!
[Reply]
5
0
James89
(1 hours ago)
Wooo! Huck to front flip at .58 is epic!
[Reply]
1
0
bok-CZ
(1 hours ago)
yep, almost landed
[Reply]
2
0
rcrocha
(46 mins ago)
He got a great pop . . off the front wheel.
[Reply]
1
0
novajustin
(13 mins ago)
the more i see these the more i am convinced that people don't know how to set up their suspension. go ahead, prove me wrong.
2:33 you can hear the dudes tire rub on what i'm guessing is his seat going up the lip. that shouldn't happen, sorry. promptly followed by the gnarliest pogo stick i've ever seen.
yeah proper form plays a huge role, but so does your suspension.
edit: tire indeed rubs on whatever that crap is hanging off his seat. set your sag correctly!
[Reply]
1
0
usedbikestuff
(7 mins ago)
I find their lack of rebound disturbing
[Reply]
2
0
service01
(1 hours ago)
This Friday Fail is the Over the Bar edition !
[Reply]
1
0
Savagm
(1 hours ago)
Couldn’t focus on the last crash. Was distracted by that rats nest of cabling. Wtf
[Reply]
1
0
JohanG
(0 mins ago)
Must be a scott
[Reply]
2
0
Vudu74
(58 mins ago)
There was zero child care instinct for that poor kid.
[Reply]
4
0
blowmyfuse
(53 mins ago)
Have you ever filmed one child and not the other? Do you realize the screaming tantrum that would ensue if you ran down that bank and left kid
#2
off camera?
[Reply]
2
0
mtallman2
(45 mins ago)
I’m sure the difference between life and death in that 2 mph crash occurred in the extra 6 seconds he spent getting video of the other kid...
[Reply]
1
0
rrolly
(24 mins ago)
This is like one of those "would you rather?" dilemmas.
[Reply]
4
0
gnarnaimo
(24 mins ago)
@blowmyfuse
: I would say that parent did a perfect job. Didnt freak out and make the kid freak out, got both kids on camera, got a friday fails submission. Win, win, win!
[Reply]
1
0
chriskneeland
(43 mins ago)
Love seeing my friends on Friday Fails! The meat jacket survives another one.
[Reply]
1
0
jamesdippy
(25 mins ago)
Such a shame the second to last clip didn't play on longer. I could hear a classic ET phone home call
[Reply]
1
0
wowbagger
(1 hours ago)
that thumbnail gives me the screaming willies
[Reply]
1
0
eragot
(26 mins ago)
2:37 - Crap Chute at Mountain Creek?
[Reply]
