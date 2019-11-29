Video: Friday Fails #94

Nov 29, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


The best fails of the week.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


12 Comments

  • 5 0
 Don't f**cking stand in the landing!!!
  • 2 0
 A. I’m glad 2:16 wasn’t White Line.
B. I kept thinking...”Airbags don’t count as... oh wait, yeah that counts.”
C. This episode of Fail Fridays was particularly gratifying. Thanks Pinkbike Community!
  • 3 0
 "Droppin' in like a BOSS!"
I might have to say that before every time I crash from now on.
  • 1 0
 0:43 again someone enjoying a cup of tea on the landing of a jump that is just after a turn.
  • 2 0
 That first one... BAHAHAHAHA
  • 1 0
 The first clip is pure gold. How that guy stayed (kind of) on the bike for so long, I don't even...
  • 1 0
 That first guy should take up bull riding, he definitely rode that for a good few seconds
  • 1 0
 Gotta love follow cams.. you never know who is going down.
  • 1 0
 Droppin in like a boss....oh shit!
  • 1 0
 If you shut your eyes 1:20 is just like a Semenuk Raw100
  • 1 0
 The most pity full award goes to 1:05.
  • 1 0
 Black Friday Fails have left me feeling satisfied. Bravo.

Post a Comment



