Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Friday Fails #94
Nov 29, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The best fails of the week.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess The Year Based On The Rampage Results?
77191 views
Inside Yeti: The Turquoise Legacy Continues
71484 views
Gifts Ideas for The Enduro Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
68875 views
Field Test Editors' Choice: Optic vs Occam vs Primer S vs Stamina - 2020 Trail Bikes
57799 views
Video: Nino Schurter VS Mike Levy - Humbled
51076 views
Quiver: The Many Bikes of Bernard Kerr
46667 views
Video: A New Bike Day Gone Too Far?
43861 views
Review: OneUp's EDC Stem & a New Way to Tighten Your Headset
43016 views
12 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
Marlfox87
(27 mins ago)
Don't f**cking stand in the landing!!!
[Reply]
2
0
bmar
(26 mins ago)
A. I’m glad 2:16 wasn’t White Line.
B. I kept thinking...”Airbags don’t count as... oh wait, yeah that counts.”
C. This episode of Fail Fridays was particularly gratifying. Thanks Pinkbike Community!
[Reply]
3
0
masonstevens
(26 mins ago)
"Droppin' in like a BOSS!"
I might have to say that before every time I crash from now on.
[Reply]
1
0
service01
(23 mins ago)
0:43 again someone enjoying a cup of tea on the landing of a jump that is just after a turn.
[Reply]
2
0
Whatajohnny
(23 mins ago)
That first one... BAHAHAHAHA
[Reply]
1
0
bananowy
(22 mins ago)
The first clip is pure gold. How that guy stayed (kind of) on the bike for so long, I don't even...
[Reply]
1
0
tobiusmaximum
(14 mins ago)
That first guy should take up bull riding, he definitely rode that for a good few seconds
[Reply]
1
0
Marlfox87
(26 mins ago)
Gotta love follow cams.. you never know who is going down.
[Reply]
1
0
TwoNGlenn
(23 mins ago)
Droppin in like a boss....oh shit!
[Reply]
1
0
overconfident
(7 mins ago)
If you shut your eyes 1:20 is just like a Semenuk Raw100
[Reply]
1
0
Konyp
(4 mins ago)
The most pity full award goes to 1:05.
[Reply]
1
0
Chadimac22
(0 mins ago)
Black Friday Fails have left me feeling satisfied. Bravo.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011471
Mobile Version of Website
12 Comments
B. I kept thinking...”Airbags don’t count as... oh wait, yeah that counts.”
C. This episode of Fail Fridays was particularly gratifying. Thanks Pinkbike Community!
I might have to say that before every time I crash from now on.
Post a Comment