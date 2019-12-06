Video: Friday Fails #95

Dec 6, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


Time for your weekly dose of fails.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


12 Comments

  • 3 0
 Can we get a Friday Fails "Run Over Your Friend Because You're Following Too Close" Special Edition? Or was this it?
  • 3 0
 0:36 "YAAAAAAAS... oh no!"
  • 3 0
 I'm glad the bottle was ok.
  • 2 0
 I thought the guy and bike slammed so hard that was all that was left!
  • 1 0
 The second guys slam onto his tailbone... I felt that through the video..ouch! ..There was some pain today, and two dudes got ran right over!?
  • 1 0
 Today's Lesson : Keep your feet on the pedals, and if you are about to lose control and crash, don't.
  • 2 0
 the pain : laugh ratio is pretty high this week
  • 1 0
 Opening clip definitely embodies "Go big or go home". Probably "and" instead of "or", though.
  • 1 0
 @ 2:55 Im gonna do a tail tap!
  • 1 0
 2:03 - slow mo train wreck. hope they were alright.
  • 1 0
 Follow Friday fails
  • 1 0
 :42

Post a Comment



