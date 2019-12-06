Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #95
Dec 6, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Time for your weekly dose of fails.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
12 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
srjacobs
(4 mins ago)
Can we get a Friday Fails "Run Over Your Friend Because You're Following Too Close" Special Edition? Or was this it?
[Reply]
3
0
ctownrdr
(12 mins ago)
0:36 "YAAAAAAAS... oh no!"
[Reply]
3
0
therevfryslim
(10 mins ago)
I'm glad the bottle was ok.
[Reply]
2
0
gnarnaimo
(5 mins ago)
I thought the guy and bike slammed so hard that was all that was left!
[Reply]
1
0
gnarnaimo
(6 mins ago)
The second guys slam onto his tailbone... I felt that through the video..ouch! ..There was some pain today, and two dudes got ran right over!?
[Reply]
1
0
4thflowkage
(7 mins ago)
Today's Lesson : Keep your feet on the pedals, and if you are about to lose control and crash, don't.
[Reply]
2
0
OpeSorryAbootThat
(5 mins ago)
the pain : laugh ratio is pretty high this week
[Reply]
1
0
brappuccino
(2 mins ago)
Opening clip definitely embodies "Go big or go home". Probably "and" instead of "or", though.
[Reply]
1
0
phil-e-b
(2 mins ago)
@ 2:55 Im gonna do a tail tap!
[Reply]
1
0
n00bmtbr
(2 mins ago)
2:03 - slow mo train wreck. hope they were alright.
[Reply]
1
0
ElStig
(5 mins ago)
Follow Friday fails
[Reply]
1
0
Ian713
(2 mins ago)
:42
[Reply]
