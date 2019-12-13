Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Friday Fails #96
Dec 13, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The best fails of the week.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
The 20 Greatest Downhill Race Runs of the Decade
106989 views
Gift Ideas for The Trail Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
81092 views
The 10 Biggest Controversies of the Past Decade
74315 views
Gifts Under $100 - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
61108 views
Review: Scott Gambler 900 Tuned - A Sub-35 Pound Downhill Bike
49697 views
Video: A Fan-Made Tribute to Sam Hill
43138 views
Field Test: 2020 Trek Top Fuel - The Featherweight That Packs a Powerful Punch
41714 views
Field Test Editors' Choice: 2020 Top Fuel vs F-Podium vs Trail Pistol S vs Mach 4 SL vs Joplin
38273 views
22 Comments
Score
Time
10
0
tbaldini
(30 mins ago)
I feel like if you're working on back flips, or hitting 30-ft gaps, and you don't make it you shouldn't be considered a failure... that level of progression is in a very different realm than the person on a hardtail that rolls 5mph into a 1-ft drop and buries the front wheel...
[Reply]
9
0
pink505
(44 mins ago)
Poor Josh at 3:20....' he's dead' comments from his buds even before he hits the jump. Classic!
[Reply]
6
0
Pmac1893
(43 mins ago)
These just bring a tear to my eye. So many people out there every week just absolutely sending it with no regard for their own safety. I love it.
[Reply]
4
0
ReformedRoadie
(48 mins ago)
@3:05 submitted by Sasquatch
[Reply]
4
0
stoo61
(47 mins ago)
Sniper on Dream Line
[Reply]
2
0
garydonosti
(43 mins ago)
Today was brought to you by the number Zero. That´s how many backflips were completed!
[Reply]
2
0
Dropthedebt
(33 mins ago)
And the letters E & R
[Reply]
2
0
n00bmtbr
(40 mins ago)
1:04 - always nice when a fail gets 3 separate camera angles... that poor back wheel.
[Reply]
2
0
owlie
(40 mins ago)
Did I see the same back flip crash twice?
[Reply]
1
0
Lil-L3
(39 mins ago)
1:36 when you see rampage and think I can do that. Just a little smaller...
[Reply]
1
0
johnski
(16 mins ago)
I watch Friday Fails, I ride, I replicate Friday Fails. I watch MTB instuctional videos, I ride, I replicate Friday Fails.
[Reply]
1
0
NoahColorado
(2 mins ago)
:55 when your riding partner is named Kyle and he looooooves Monster Energy.
[Reply]
1
0
Arepiscopo
(47 mins ago)
A whole lotta dead sailors this week
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(41 mins ago)
The tree tractor beam on the last one was Star Wars worthy
[Reply]
1
0
fartymarty
(38 mins ago)
The moral of the story - Don't do jumps and you wont get hurt.
[Reply]
1
0
xmicherx
(27 mins ago)
Those "you're okay?"s get more and more bored...
[Reply]
1
0
yonibois
(17 mins ago)
Once again... how do I submit a vid for FFs?
[Reply]
3
2
WAKIdesigns
(48 mins ago)
Best cases so far.
[Reply]
1
0
man-wolf
(47 mins ago)
Ohhh Josh!
[Reply]
1
0
oscartheballer
(34 mins ago)
Don't reach for ground.
[Reply]
1
0
CirrusWade
(6 mins ago)
Yeah! Boy!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
Gibbsatron
(3 mins ago)
RIP to that wheel. Wow.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.017425
Mobile Version of Website
22 Comments
Post a Comment