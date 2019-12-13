Video: Friday Fails #96

Dec 13, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


The best fails of the week.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


22 Comments

  • 10 0
 I feel like if you're working on back flips, or hitting 30-ft gaps, and you don't make it you shouldn't be considered a failure... that level of progression is in a very different realm than the person on a hardtail that rolls 5mph into a 1-ft drop and buries the front wheel...
  • 9 0
 Poor Josh at 3:20....' he's dead' comments from his buds even before he hits the jump. Classic!
  • 6 0
 These just bring a tear to my eye. So many people out there every week just absolutely sending it with no regard for their own safety. I love it.
  • 4 0
 @3:05 submitted by Sasquatch
  • 4 0
 Sniper on Dream Line
  • 2 0
 Today was brought to you by the number Zero. That´s how many backflips were completed!
  • 2 0
 And the letters E & R
  • 2 0
 1:04 - always nice when a fail gets 3 separate camera angles... that poor back wheel.
  • 2 0
 Did I see the same back flip crash twice?
  • 1 0
 1:36 when you see rampage and think I can do that. Just a little smaller...
  • 1 0
 I watch Friday Fails, I ride, I replicate Friday Fails. I watch MTB instuctional videos, I ride, I replicate Friday Fails.
  • 1 0
 :55 when your riding partner is named Kyle and he looooooves Monster Energy.
  • 1 0
 A whole lotta dead sailors this week
  • 1 0
 The tree tractor beam on the last one was Star Wars worthy
  • 1 0
 The moral of the story - Don't do jumps and you wont get hurt.
  • 1 0
 Those "you're okay?"s get more and more bored...
  • 1 0
 Once again... how do I submit a vid for FFs?
  • 3 2
 Best cases so far.
  • 1 0
 Ohhh Josh!
  • 1 0
 Don't reach for ground.
  • 1 0
 Yeah! Boy!!!!
  • 1 0
 RIP to that wheel. Wow.

