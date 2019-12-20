Video: Friday Fails #97

Dec 20, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


This week's mountain bike version on the Darwin Awards.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer Carbon 90 - The One That Broke
92813 views
Gifts Ideas for The Enduro Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
80014 views
Field Test: 2020 Specialized Enduro S-Works - Basically a DH Bike Without a Dual Crown Fork
49478 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
41130 views
Gear Guide: 7 of the Best New Cold Weather Riding Kits for Men
40987 views
Carrera Release New Bike with Heated Grips for Winter Riding
40203 views
Field Test: 2020 Ibis Mojo HD5 - An Easygoing All-Rounder
38264 views
4 Takeaways from the CyclingTips Ultimate Chain Test
37362 views

38 Comments

  • 20 0
 Morning coffee, friday fails.. Today is gonna be a good one. Happy Holidays you beautiful beautiful people !
  • 13 0
 DAMN'IT KAYDEN!
  • 1 0
 Immediately scrolled to post this HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
  • 8 0
 Whoa....whooooooa
  • 2 0
 that was the best reaction
  • 1 0
 Almost equal surprise that he made the first feature and expected the fail at the second.
  • 1 0
 I watch these weekly. The question, or maybe just realization, is increasing clear.

Modern day MTB is just, dunno, riding down mellow hill at super slow speeds, barely turning, mostly skidding, and/or 'shredders' with zero clue on how to get a front wheel higher than the back.

Y'all need to take up badminton
  • 3 0
 2:49 is great, like the bike gives up with a farting noise and dumps the rider.
  • 3 0
 Alot of these could have been avoided if the people stayed cleared off the whole "mountain biking", thing....
  • 1 0
 Yeah but then what would we have to watch on Friday?
  • 2 1
 Cheers to the girlfriend laughing at the guy who wipes and rolls in the scree field. She's clearly seen him take a beating before. My wife would be freaking if I wrecked like that in front of her.
  • 3 0
 ***PLEASE FALL IN THE RIVER*** - face plant, good enough!

Realize I am a terrible person.
  • 1 0
 If nothing else, I'm honestly impressed with the amount of people getting out there and trying this stuff even if this time was a fail. Good for the people of Friday fails for committing and going for it!
  • 1 0
 so much inexperience on jumps!! and what are ya doin sending your kids down jump trails when they don't even know which brake is the front or back. deadly!!
  • 2 0
 "Damit Kayden that wont be good enough to get you on Friday fails" says Josh from last week.
  • 1 0
 I hope PB will post a "best of 2019 FF" video, maybe with some slo-mo scenes for us tech idiots who can't slow it down ourselves
  • 2 0
 0:52 compulsive sound made after surely getting a concussion
  • 2 0
 0:58 compulsive sound of a dolphin getting a concussion
  • 1 0
 @ssteve: haha!
  • 1 0
 0:49 dude went down like a sack of potatoes! Felt bad for laughing but had me dying. Hopeful he's not concussed...
  • 1 0
 Really want to see the bike after the crash at 1:59. Something definitely broke..
  • 1 1
 1:59 minute bar width. No complaints that the wide bars are causing shoulder pain.
  • 1 0
 Dirt Roadie strikes again!
  • 1 0
 Something tells me it wasn’t his first time... and not the last time either. I bet the conclusion was “I don’t know what happened”.
  • 1 0
 For a second it looked like a clip from the late 90's
  • 2 0
 Damnit Kayden
  • 1 0
 0:43, creepy ass laugh had me about shut it down!
  • 1 0
 :35s reason #467 to wear a full face helmet.
  • 1 0
 And not bring your dog on the trails with you.
  • 1 0
 I smell a concussion at 0:35
  • 1 0
 Has the guy at 2:00 been saving that clip since the 90's? Those bars!
  • 1 0
 Can anyone confirm, is that Lunch Lady at 00:19?
  • 1 0
 0:36 prolly shoulda scoped that landing first.
  • 1 0
 I fail. I ride. I fail again!
  • 1 0
 Can someone tell me how to submit a video for this?
  • 1 0
 I'm learning how to say "Oh s@#t!" in so many languages watching these!
  • 1 0
 1:26 yo dawg I heard you liked first person videos
  • 1 0
 2:24 where is that

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.014533
Mobile Version of Website