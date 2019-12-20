Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #97
Dec 20, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
This week's mountain bike version on the Darwin Awards.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
38 Comments
Score
Time
20
0
QuebecPoulin
(1 hours ago)
Morning coffee, friday fails.. Today is gonna be a good one. Happy Holidays you beautiful beautiful people !
[Reply]
13
0
Rattles
(50 mins ago)
DAMN'IT KAYDEN!
[Reply]
1
0
trippingreen
(6 mins ago)
Immediately scrolled to post this HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
[Reply]
8
0
gnarnaimo
(1 hours ago)
Whoa....whooooooa
[Reply]
2
0
yoimaninja
(47 mins ago)
that was the best reaction
[Reply]
1
0
iammarkstewart
(1 mins ago)
Almost equal surprise that he made the first feature and expected the fail at the second.
[Reply]
1
0
jjwillTOmaui
(10 mins ago)
I watch these weekly. The question, or maybe just realization, is increasing clear.
Modern day MTB is just, dunno, riding down mellow hill at super slow speeds, barely turning, mostly skidding, and/or 'shredders' with zero clue on how to get a front wheel higher than the back.
Y'all need to take up badminton
[Reply]
3
0
JohanG
(56 mins ago)
2:49 is great, like the bike gives up with a farting noise and dumps the rider.
[Reply]
3
0
blackbirdworks
(38 mins ago)
Alot of these could have been avoided if the people stayed cleared off the whole "mountain biking", thing....
[Reply]
1
0
ssteve
(19 mins ago)
Yeah but then what would we have to watch on Friday?
[Reply]
2
1
Hogfly
(24 mins ago)
Cheers to the girlfriend laughing at the guy who wipes and rolls in the scree field. She's clearly seen him take a beating before. My wife would be freaking if I wrecked like that in front of her.
[Reply]
3
0
utahben
(21 mins ago)
***PLEASE FALL IN THE RIVER*** - face plant, good enough!
Realize I am a terrible person.
[Reply]
1
0
Ausatz
(10 mins ago)
If nothing else, I'm honestly impressed with the amount of people getting out there and trying this stuff even if this time was a fail. Good for the people of Friday fails for committing and going for it!
[Reply]
1
0
gorideyourbikeman
(37 mins ago)
so much inexperience on jumps!! and what are ya doin sending your kids down jump trails when they don't even know which brake is the front or back. deadly!!
[Reply]
2
0
pink505
(32 mins ago)
"Damit Kayden that wont be good enough to get you on Friday fails" says Josh from last week.
[Reply]
1
0
dcaf
(17 mins ago)
I hope PB will post a "best of 2019 FF" video, maybe with some slo-mo scenes for us tech idiots who can't slow it down ourselves
[Reply]
2
0
man-wolf
(45 mins ago)
0:52 compulsive sound made after surely getting a concussion
[Reply]
2
0
ssteve
(14 mins ago)
0:58 compulsive sound of a dolphin getting a concussion
[Reply]
1
0
man-wolf
(9 mins ago)
@ssteve
: haha!
[Reply]
1
0
yoimaninja
(39 mins ago)
0:49 dude went down like a sack of potatoes! Felt bad for laughing but had me dying. Hopeful he's not concussed...
[Reply]
1
0
Gregmurray50
(27 mins ago)
Really want to see the bike after the crash at 1:59. Something definitely broke..
[Reply]
1
1
vjunior21
(54 mins ago)
1:59 minute bar width. No complaints that the wide bars are causing shoulder pain.
[Reply]
1
0
dcaf
(30 mins ago)
Dirt Roadie strikes again!
[Reply]
1
0
WAKIdesigns
(22 mins ago)
Something tells me it wasn’t his first time... and not the last time either. I bet the conclusion was “I don’t know what happened”.
[Reply]
1
0
ssteve
(16 mins ago)
For a second it looked like a clip from the late 90's
[Reply]
2
0
Braston
(49 mins ago)
Damnit Kayden
[Reply]
1
0
bryanmccrary1
(41 mins ago)
0:43, creepy ass laugh had me about shut it down!
[Reply]
1
0
dcaf
(33 mins ago)
:35s reason
#467
to wear a full face helmet.
[Reply]
1
0
sino428
(20 mins ago)
And not bring your dog on the trails with you.
[Reply]
1
0
Gibbsatron
(31 mins ago)
I smell a concussion at 0:35
[Reply]
1
0
Bikesnale
(30 mins ago)
Has the guy at 2:00 been saving that clip since the 90's? Those bars!
[Reply]
1
0
chriskneeland
(29 mins ago)
Can anyone confirm, is that Lunch Lady at 00:19?
[Reply]
1
0
ssteve
(24 mins ago)
0:36 prolly shoulda scoped that landing first.
[Reply]
1
0
CirrusWade
(21 mins ago)
I fail. I ride. I fail again!
[Reply]
1
0
rallyimprezive
(17 mins ago)
Can someone tell me how to submit a video for this?
[Reply]
1
0
jitenshakun
(5 mins ago)
I'm learning how to say "Oh s@#t!" in so many languages watching these!
[Reply]
1
0
sjma
(2 mins ago)
1:26 yo dawg I heard you liked first person videos
[Reply]
1
0
Kimura
(30 mins ago)
2:24 where is that
[Reply]
