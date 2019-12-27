Video: Friday Fails #98

Dec 27, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


Your last fails of 2019.





8 Comments

  • 2 0
 If front brakes didn't exist we would only have half the videos on Friday....
  • 1 0
 1. Its always better to crash in front of a bunch of kids so they can laugh at you.
2. 70% of friday fails come from Eastern Europe.
  • 2 0
 That guy who hit the corner of the wooden wall ride was NOT ok.
  • 1 0
 2:55 is like the perfect definition of just being a passenger. Also going OVER the wallride is an epic escape out!!!
  • 1 0
 Thank you, Pinkbike, for another great year of Friday Fails! The best way to start my workday.
  • 1 0
 1:49 sounds like he's saying "Are you dead?" lol
  • 1 0
 Tame...
  • 1 0
 YEAH!!! :p

