Video: Friday Fails #98
Dec 27, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Your last fails of 2019.
8 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
asmtb
(8 mins ago)
If front brakes didn't exist we would only have half the videos on Friday....
[Reply]
1
0
hamncheez
(2 mins ago)
1. Its always better to crash in front of a bunch of kids so they can laugh at you.
2. 70% of friday fails come from Eastern Europe.
[Reply]
2
0
hardtailparty
(9 mins ago)
That guy who hit the corner of the wooden wall ride was NOT ok.
[Reply]
1
0
Germanmike
(8 mins ago)
2:55 is like the perfect definition of just being a passenger. Also going OVER the wallride is an epic escape out!!!
[Reply]
1
0
man-wolf
(5 mins ago)
Thank you, Pinkbike, for another great year of Friday Fails! The best way to start my workday.
[Reply]
1
0
man-wolf
(3 mins ago)
1:49 sounds like he's saying "Are you dead?"
[Reply]
1
0
deadmeat25
(8 mins ago)
Tame...
[Reply]
1
0
konyko
(3 mins ago)
YEAH!!! :p
[Reply]
