Video: Friday Fails #99

Jan 3, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


Your first fails of the new year!



Friday Fails presented by ODI







21 Comments

  • 4 0
 Who needs a vasectomy when you have mountain biking?
  • 2 0
 Someone needs to name their new frame design "The Eunuch."
  • 2 1
 It didn't work for me unfortunately
  • 3 0
 New Years resolution:
Learn "are you ok" in more than 2 languages.
  • 2 0
 2:09 got sucked into the never-ending vortex. Dizzy AF.
  • 1 0
 If they fixed their GoPro angles, most of these would be avoidable. Big Grin hahahah....not
  • 2 0
 Brutal Ending @ Bryce Bike Park final drop
  • 2 0
 That backflip guy really stuck the landing.
  • 1 0
 3:20 That's what you get for doing the stupid Canadian kickout, or whatever it's called.
  • 1 0
 Is the standard dropping? Or am I just becoming bored of fails? I can’t figure out which..
  • 2 0
 Just keep chuggin.
  • 1 0
 I’m gunna make some ice as a memorial of all those jimmy jams.
  • 1 0
 A lot of people getting bucked this week!!
  • 1 0
 2:20 so much testicular smushage.
  • 1 0
 Friday Fails...OTB Edition
  • 1 0
 Numerous IED's in this episode.
  • 1 0
 Yup! ????
  • 1 0
 Opener seemed fake.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, def some cgi there. Wouldn't want to try that personally.
  • 1 0
 Way to go Frank!
  • 1 0
 Ya gotta commit!

