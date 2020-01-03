Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #99
Jan 3, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Your first fails of the new year!
Friday Fails presented by
ODI
Videos
Friday Fails
21 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
oscartheballer
(35 mins ago)
Who needs a vasectomy when you have mountain biking?
[Reply]
2
0
rrolly
(26 mins ago)
Someone needs to name their new frame design "The Eunuch."
[Reply]
2
1
jazzawil
(23 mins ago)
It didn't work for me unfortunately
[Reply]
3
0
aka-bigsteve
(39 mins ago)
New Years resolution:
Learn "are you ok" in more than 2 languages.
[Reply]
2
0
Foolcyclist
(1 hours ago)
2:09 got sucked into the never-ending vortex. Dizzy AF.
[Reply]
1
0
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(50 mins ago)
If they fixed their GoPro angles, most of these would be avoidable.
hahahah....not
[Reply]
2
0
feldmana
(45 mins ago)
Brutal Ending @ Bryce Bike Park final drop
[Reply]
2
0
mwjetta
(42 mins ago)
That backflip guy really stuck the landing.
[Reply]
1
0
kcy4130
(40 mins ago)
3:20 That's what you get for doing the stupid Canadian kickout, or whatever it's called.
[Reply]
1
0
tobiusmaximum
(26 mins ago)
Is the standard dropping? Or am I just becoming bored of fails? I can’t figure out which..
[Reply]
2
0
tbmaddux
(58 mins ago)
Just keep chuggin.
[Reply]
1
0
wisturbo
(56 mins ago)
I’m gunna make some ice as a memorial of all those jimmy jams.
[Reply]
1
0
mhoshal
(56 mins ago)
A lot of people getting bucked this week!!
[Reply]
1
0
nbrewste
(40 mins ago)
2:20 so much testicular smushage.
[Reply]
1
0
JediFu
(25 mins ago)
Friday Fails...OTB Edition
[Reply]
1
0
rrolly
(25 mins ago)
Numerous IED's in this episode.
[Reply]
1
0
jaydmf
(58 mins ago)
Yup! ????
[Reply]
1
0
CantClimb
(57 mins ago)
Opener seemed fake.
[Reply]
1
0
JohanG
(45 mins ago)
Yeah, def some cgi there. Wouldn't want to try that personally.
[Reply]
1
0
WebfootWitchHat
(44 mins ago)
Way to go Frank!
[Reply]
1
0
sebmx
(10 mins ago)
Ya gotta commit!
[Reply]
