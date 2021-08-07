Video: Friday Practice at Ard Rock

Aug 7, 2021
by ard-rock  

As practice kicks off we have a chat with the movers and shakers, Joe Flan catches up with the King of Swaledale Ronnie Bailey, athletes Matt and Jono Jones and Ben Deakin, as well as finding out what people love most about the Ard Rock.

ard rock


Posted In:
Videos Joe Flanagan Mark Scott Ard Rock


