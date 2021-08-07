Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Practice at Ard Rock
Aug 7, 2021
ard-rock
As practice kicks off we have a chat with the movers and shakers, Joe Flan catches up with the King of Swaledale Ronnie Bailey, athletes Matt and Jono Jones and Ben Deakin, as well as finding out what people love most about the Ard Rock.
Videos
Joe Flanagan
Mark Scott
Ard Rock
1 Comment
1
0
Solorider13
(1 mins ago)
Hard rock
[Reply]
1 Comment
