Powered by Outside

Video: Frix-Frix Goes Full Steeze on the New Commencal Tempo Power

Jan 9, 2025
by COMMENCAL BIKES & SKIS  


Mountain biking elevated to the level of art! Back behind the handlebars of the new T.E.M.P.O. POWER, Frix lets his creative style speak for itself. Whether riding a flowy or technical trail, uphill or downhill, the Virtual Contact System kinematics and perfectly balanced 19.9kg frame make the T.E.M.P.O. POWER our most versatile, dynamic, and playful e-bike yet! And Frix would not disagree.

bigquotesDownhill, it is clearly one of the best bikes I've ever ridden. The weight of the T.E.M.P.O POWER is ideal. Compared to the T.E.M.P.O, it's the one that provides additional grip and stability on the descents. The frame is just as dynamic as the version without the engine, and it is even more comfortable.Hugo Frixtalon

photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo


Posted In:
Videos eMTB Commencal Hugo Frixtalon


Author Info:
commencal-bikes-skis avatar

Member since Sep 14, 2009
462 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
169532 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
46867 views
5 Things We Learned From the 2025 Red Bull Rampage
46644 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
44786 views
Rivian Spinoff Introduces ‘Transcendent Mobility’ Urban eMTB
44704 views
Revel Bikes Unveils Titanium Full Suspension Prototype
40373 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
34591 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
32715 views

16 Comments
  • 230
 Loving the long smooth shots and calm audio.
  • 165
 Hate me all you like but you can definitely tell that's 40 odd lb ebike - looked laboured
  • 11
 40??? Thats so cute! The acoustic Tempo goes for 33-34. Best its edging to 45lbs
  • 62
 I get that they are looking to capture the sound of what a rider experiences ripping the trail but… to emphasise the motor noise?

Kinda weird

Not what I had expected after the stunning regular Tempo release video with Frix Frix
  • 22
 Motor whine was the only thing that stood out during this video. Raw sound works for bikes, doesn't work for e-bikes at all.
  • 20
 It sounded like they were trying to show how quiet the motor is. You can barely hear it over the sound of the tires.
  • 60
 That manual > post extension > wheelie
Too cool!!
  • 41
 Sorry, not against Ebikes but I can't stand the buzz of that motor. So annoying. Hopefully it's not that loud on trail? Did they just mic up down at the motor level?!?! Gotta be a way to make quieter motors
  • 50
 Semenuk "One Shot" vibes
  • 20
 Posted before I read you ;-)
  • 21
 Are Commencal's still cracking like the use to? If so I wonder how overbuilt the frame is to deal with the added weight.

(My meta V4 never did, and I loved it so not hating)
  • 30
 Add the correct music, and it’s a tribute to Semenuk in UnReal. I prefer Hugo doing Hugo stuff ;-)
  • 30
 sooo good!
  • 43
 No rap/hiphop music? Frown Guess ebikes are not that cool ...
  • 10
 Would love one of these in my quiver.
  • 10
 It's full steeze or it's nothing. I do half steeze and it's not good.







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.018964
Mobile Version of Website