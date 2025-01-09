Video: Frix-Frix Goes Full Steeze on the New Commencal Tempo Power

Mountain biking elevated to the level of art! Back behind the handlebars of the new T.E.M.P.O. POWER, Frix lets his creative style speak for itself. Whether riding a flowy or technical trail, uphill or downhill, the Virtual Contact System kinematics and perfectly balanced 19.9kg frame make the T.E.M.P.O. POWER our most versatile, dynamic, and playful e-bike yet! And Frix would not disagree.
Downhill, it is clearly one of the best bikes I've ever ridden. The weight of the T.E.M.P.O POWER is ideal. Compared to the T.E.M.P.O, it's the one that provides additional grip and stability on the descents. The frame is just as dynamic as the version without the engine, and it is even more comfortable.—Hugo Frixtalon
Kinda weird
Not what I had expected after the stunning regular Tempo release video with Frix Frix
Too cool!!
(My meta V4 never did, and I loved it so not hating)