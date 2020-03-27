Video: Frixtalon and Estaque - The World Cup Practice Killers

Mar 27, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

A wild highlight reel of Hugo Frixtalon and Thomas Estaque smashing practice runs at the World Cup in 2019.

