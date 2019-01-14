VIDEOS

Video: Raw Trail Bike Thrashing With Hugo Frixtalon

Jan 14, 2019
by COMMENCAL bicycles  

bigquotesOur modern day Meta TR models have grown up! In fact, now they have the same travel as some of our all-mountain/enduro platforms and are quite possibly suited to any discipline you choose! Capable on any terrain because of the adapted geometry, slightly slacker head angle and 150mm travel, some of our riders now opt for the Meta TR as their weapon of choice for mid-mountain races. The Meta TR is no longer a compromise because you will be at home, wherever you ride!Commencal


Must Read This Week
Video: Christopher Walken Stars in New YT Jeffsy Teaser Video
71704 views
YT Announces New 2019 Jeffsy
69334 views
Athertons Announce Departure From Trek
60582 views
Josh Bryceland & Squad Officially Form the 'Cannondale Sessions'
59142 views
YT Introduces New Spec Levels, Colours & Sizes in 2019 Range
50464 views
Exploring the Relationship Between Handlebar vs Stem Length
48281 views
Trek Teases New DH Team Riders
45166 views
Interview: Steve Peat Reflects on Retirement
42839 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 48 seconds.....bosh.
  • + 1
 Absolutely trucking it

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022388
Mobile Version of Website