Video: Raw Trail Bike Thrashing With Hugo Frixtalon

Our modern day Meta TR models have grown up! In fact, now they have the same travel as some of our all-mountain/enduro platforms and are quite possibly suited to any discipline you choose! Capable on any terrain because of the adapted geometry, slightly slacker head angle and 150mm travel, some of our riders now opt for the Meta TR as their weapon of choice for mid-mountain races. The Meta TR is no longer a compromise because you will be at home, wherever you ride! — Commencal