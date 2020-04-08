Video: From Canada to California in the Last Leg of Tito Tomasi's Las Americas Trip - 'Run South'

SAM, our trusty van. We bought it in LA in February and sold it in Sacramento a year later!

Remember nature.

Crested Butte. Sharing is caring.

Kokopeli trails.

Horsethief techy section reminded me of home.

North Fruita desert.

A gate in the sky.

On the road, you know that view right. Antelope vision.

Gooseberry area, right above Rampage site.

Zion NP.

Sedona. Charlotte riding Red Canyon.

Alone out there, epic camping spot guaranteed.

Welcome to our last chapter, road-tripping from Canada to California through Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, and the desert states of Utah, Arizona, and Nevada.This is the final episode of our one year trip in America. We finished with a run south, chased by an early winter in Canada. To Montana in the snow, then Wyoming where we had the chance to visit the Yellowstone National Park.As the snow was following us in Wyoming, I had to cancel my plans of riding Jackson Hole and we went straight to Colorado so I could ride 6 days on the Colorado Trail. Then we headed to Crested Butte before we reached Fruita and the desert vibes. From there, we explored a lot of National Parks and did a lot of riding in Utah and Arizona, and went to the Red BUll Rampage event. It was a hell of a trip.With the goal of selling our van in California, we kept going south and west to reach Santa Cruz after crossing Nevada, Vegas, Death Valley and more. Our last stop was Sequoia National Park in the Sierra Nevadas before getting back to the coast.Following this incredible journey, I've spent more than a month in California riding and surfing, waiting to sell the van. Charlotte came back to France earlier as she was six months pregnant! Thinking about this experience with the period we are all living today, I feel grateful and lucky. The whole thing was a huge commitment for us and at the end, our best year ever, tripping and discovering. A beautiful experience we were happy to share with you, and something we will be able to tell our little Marin about in the future.In total: 11 months on the road, 32,000 kilometers with the van, 4,000 kilometers on the saddle and 125,000 meters of elevation (which is actually less than half of a normal year at home!)We are back in France, Marin is one month old now and we are building a new life again. Living on the road, we are building a new van and will be settled in the Alps for the summer.Thanks for your supportVive La Vie!