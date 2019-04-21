VIDEOS

Video: From Innocuous Trail Ride to Sending Huge 360s

Apr 21, 2019
by Jean-Pascal Poirier  
Commencal Meta 29" VS YT Capra 27.7"

by JPPoirier
Views: 484    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



A few days ago, I went to "Ile de France" to attend a TV show featuring Charles Hermant and his dog. This show was initiated by a video of MTB that we made with Charles during winter under the snow where he rode with his dog.

I arrived a day before to be able to climb and shoot with Charles Hermant and Romain Desseaux. After the block session, we went to do some pictures in the forest of Fontainebleau without pressure. We had no particular project, just want to shoot with the desire to have a good time. Romain had to abandon us to work, so I continued to shoot with Charles who decided to send a huge 360° with his Meta 29".





1 Comment

  • + 1
 I thoroughly enjoyed that.

