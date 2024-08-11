Powered by Outside

Video: From Queenstown Steeps to Dream Track Hits - Ben Wallace's New Zealand Road Trip

Aug 11, 2024
by WeAreOne Composites  

All At Once
Ft. Ben Wallace

Chasing an endless summer, Ben Wallace spent 3 months sampling the best riding New Zealand has to offer onboard his DH Proto. From the Queenstown steeps and Dream Track hits in the deep South to the sideways action of the Crankworx Rotorua Whip Off in the North, an off-season NZ road trip doesn't come better than this!

Ben’s Bike Setup

Frame: We Are One DH Prototype - Size Large
Wheels: We Are One Triad Rims - 29/27.5
Cockpit: We Are One - Da Package bar/stem
Fork: Fox 40 Factory
Shock: Fox X2 Factory
Brakes: Magura MT7
Cranks: Sram XO1
Drivetrain: Sram X01
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Tires: Maxxis Assegai

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace

Filmed By: Cole Nelson
Edited By: Hugh Saint-Jacques
Images By: Clint Trahan


