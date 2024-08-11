Video: From Queenstown Steeps to Dream Track Hits - Ben Wallace's New Zealand Road Trip

All At Once

Ft. Ben Wallace

Ben’s Bike Setup

Frame: We Are One DH Prototype - Size Large

Wheels: We Are One Triad Rims - 29/27.5

Cockpit: We Are One - Da Package bar/stem

Fork: Fox 40 Factory

Shock: Fox X2 Factory

Brakes: Magura MT7

Cranks: Sram XO1

Drivetrain: Sram X01

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH

Tires: Maxxis Assegai

Filmed By: Cole Nelson

Edited By: Hugh Saint-Jacques

Images By: Clint Trahan

#HANDLAIDINCANADA

Chasing an endless summer, Ben Wallace spent 3 months sampling the best riding New Zealand has to offer onboard his DH Proto. From the Queenstown steeps and Dream Track hits in the deep South to the sideways action of the Crankworx Rotorua Whip Off in the North, an off-season NZ road trip doesn't come better than this!