Video: From Spinal Cord Injury to Becoming a Pro Rider - Remy Metailler Rides with Yannis Pele

Feb 24, 2022
by Rémy Métailler  

Yannis Pele, from the South of France is a local shredder. The last few years he has worked on some really cool projects and he rides some of the prettiest trail of the region, but things were not always like that.

In 2016, at age 16 Yannis suffered of a terrible crash at a French Cup that left him paraplegic. At the time, I did not really knew him but the news definitely left an impact on the other rider and myself.

Fortunately with an incredibly strong mental, Yannis fought very hard to get back the use of his legs and I had the pleasure to ride with him in Whistler in 2019. A few years later we meet close to his home to ride Les Terres Grises, a mythic stage from the local enduro races, and then the World Enduro Series.

Find this trail on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/terres-grises/

Watch another video we did the same day:


Find this trail on Trailforks: https://www.trailforks.com/trails/chateauneuf-d-entraunes/

Follow Yannis and I: @yannis_pele and @remymetailler


