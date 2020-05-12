Video: Front Brake & Body Position Skills for Steeps with ZEP Mythbusters

In this second video, we dig further into the fundamental front brake and body position skills, for riders to master their speed control on steeps. While a lot of this info seems best suited for intermediate riders, we see many advanced and expert riders in Whistler every year, that could really benefit from practicing and refining these skills! Don't forget to also make sure your front brake and body position skills are dialled in, like we covered in Part 1: Front Brake Skills for Steeps & Rock Rolls
. This is a common "myth" we see with riders of all ability levels struggling with, as they tend to bias the rear brake more than the front, when often they should be doing the opposite.
So dig in for more details, play safe and remember to always build up to things gradually. The terrain in this video is kept mellow to show you guys how to build these skills when you're on easier terrain, which is ideal given the current situation we're all in.
Stay safe, wash your hands and all the best from the ZEP crew. About the Author
Paul Howard is the Owner-Director and Head Coach of Whistler-based ZEP Mountain Bike Camps
and the President & Technical Director of the internationally recognized Professional Mountain Bike Instructor Association - PMBIA
. Paul has been teaching mountain biking and training mountain bike instructors and guides around the world, since the late 90's. Paul lives in Whistler, B.C., with his wife and two kids.About ZEP
Established in 2006, ZEP Mountain Bike Camps is Whistler's premier coaching and instructor training company; running kids and adults camps, weekly programs and youth development racing teams from May to October. ZEP continually strives to offer the ultimate mountain bike learning and riding experiences through the industries finest instructors; those who train and certify other instructors.ZEP is proudly supported by
Transition Bikes, Shimano, Marzocchi, Troy Lee Designs, DT Swiss, EVOC, Five Ten, Chromag, MRP, Maxxis, Cushcore, Oakley, Bike Park PhotosPrevious ZEP Mythbuster articlesZEP Mythbusters - Position & Balance for Steeps & Heavy BrakingZEP Mythbusters - Position & Balance for Descending & CornersZEP Mythbusters - Braking in Downhill CornersZEP Mythbusters - Climbing in Technical TerrainZEP Mythbusters - How to Learn, featuring a discussion on Pedal Positions in CornersZEP Mythbusters - An Intro to Buying Bikes Based on Geometry
0 Comments
Post a Comment