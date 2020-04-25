Video: Front Brake Skills for Steeps & Rock Rolls

Apr 25, 2020
by Paul Howard  
ZEP MYTHBUSTERS: Braking for Steeps & Rock Rolls

by zepmtbcamps
ZEP's infamous Mythbusters Series returns in video form! In this first episode, we take a look at common front brake myths and how to address them for more speed control and less skidding, on steeps and rock rolls. The video takes riders back to basics with some simple drills and techniques that can be developed by any rider, at any level. For sure, practicing front brake drills isn't the flashiest thing to do, but you can do it anywhere and it's something we see riders of all levels (even advanced and expert riders) needing to develop, every summer.


Part 2 will follow up soon with more examples on the trail... stay safe, keep your distance and wash those hands people!


BC s Rock Rolls


About the Author

Paul Howard is the Owner-Director and Head Coach of Whistler-based ZEP Mountain Bike Camps and the President & Technical Director of the internationally recognized Professional Mountain Bike Instructor Association - PMBIA. Paul has been teaching mountain biking and training mountain bike instructors and guides around the world, since the late 90's. Paul lives in Whistler, B.C., with his wife and two kids.

About ZEP

Established in 2006, ZEP Mountain Bike Camps is Whistler's premier coaching and instructor training company; running kids and adults camps, weekly programs and youth development racing teams from May to October. ZEP continually strives to offer the ultimate mountain bike learning and riding experiences through the industries finest instructors; those who train and certify other instructors.

Previous ZEP Mythbuster articles

ZEP Mythbusters - Position & Balance for Steeps & Heavy Braking
ZEP Mythbusters - Position & Balance for Descending & Corners
ZEP Mythbusters - Braking in Downhill Corners
ZEP Mythbusters - Climbing in Technical Terrain
ZEP Mythbusters - How to Learn, featuring a discussion on Pedal Positions in Corners

