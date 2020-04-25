Video: Front Brake Skills for Steeps & Rock Rolls

ZEP's infamous Mythbusters Series returns in video form! In this first episode, we take a look at common front brake myths and how to address them for more speed control and less skidding, on steeps and rock rolls. The video takes riders back to basics with some simple drills and techniques that can be developed by any rider, at any level. For sure, practicing front brake drills isn't the flashiest thing to do, but you can do it anywhere and it's something we see riders of all levels (even advanced and expert riders) needing to develop, every summer.
