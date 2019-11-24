Video: Frosty November Laps in British Columbia

Every November I grow a greasy little duster to promote awareness for mens health, specifically prostate and testicular cancer and mental health/suicide prevention. The longer I work in emergency services the more important this has become to me. This year I took the moustache for a frosty lap down one of the sea to sky's spookiest lines. Thanks to my fiancé Kelsey Toevs for her skill behind the lens and putting up with a big hike and freezing conditions. And Max Spencer for being a beast of a sherpa with all the equipment. Hope you enjoy!

Tangled mess
A tangled mess. B line entrance?

One of the coolest features Iv hit
Get the heart pumping on the A line entrance.

Mullet and Mo
Mullet and Moustache, most magical time of the year.

Finishing move
Icicles hanging in the background on the final move.

Caffeinate the Mo
Keep your moustache caffeinated.

A great day riding and filming just before the snow starts to fly.

