Video: Frosty November Laps in British Columbia

Every November I grow a greasy little duster to promote awareness for mens health, specifically prostate and testicular cancer and mental health/suicide prevention. The longer I work in emergency services the more important this has become to me. This year I took the moustache for a frosty lap down one of the sea to sky's spookiest lines. Thanks to my fiancé Kelsey Toevs for her skill behind the lens and putting up with a big hike and freezing conditions. And Max Spencer for being a beast of a sherpa with all the equipment. Hope you enjoy!
A tangled mess. B line entrance?
Get the heart pumping on the A line entrance.
Mullet and Moustache, most magical time of the year.
Icicles hanging in the background on the final move.
Keep your moustache caffeinated.
A great day riding and filming just before the snow starts to fly.
