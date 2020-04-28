Video: Full 29er vs Mullet, The Syndicate Debates

Apr 28, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesThe mixed wheel debate enters The Syndicate realm, with Luca Shaw and Loris Vergier embarking on a 27.5 wheel in the rear, whilst Greg Minnaar sticks with his trusted setup of 29 front and rear. Does size matter? Does fun mean fast? Is Loris going to try a 26inch rear next? Find out more in this Mixed Wheel debate.Santa Cruz Syndicate

Want a more detailed debate? Watch Marshy and Tom hash it out below:


bigquotesJason Marsh vs Tom Duncan. Big vs Small. Old vs Young.

Who is right and who is wrong? Does it even matter? Does Jordi fly first class?

Find out some of the answers in this casual debate during pre-season Fox testing at Lousa, before things got weird.Santa Cruz Syndicate


Regions in Article
Lousã

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz V10 Greg Minnaar Loris Vergier Luca Shaw


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Still take my 26" out for twisty forest stuff sometimes. Surprising just how agile it is. The 27.5 bike is better in rough steep stuffs however.

