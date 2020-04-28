Video: Full 29er vs Mullet, The Syndicate Debates

|The mixed wheel debate enters The Syndicate realm, with Luca Shaw and Loris Vergier embarking on a 27.5 wheel in the rear, whilst Greg Minnaar sticks with his trusted setup of 29 front and rear. Does size matter? Does fun mean fast? Is Loris going to try a 26inch rear next? Find out more in this Mixed Wheel debate.—Santa Cruz Syndicate
Want a more detailed debate? Watch Marshy and Tom hash it out below:
|Jason Marsh vs Tom Duncan. Big vs Small. Old vs Young.
Who is right and who is wrong? Does it even matter? Does Jordi fly first class?
Find out some of the answers in this casual debate during pre-season Fox testing at Lousa, before things got weird.—Santa Cruz Syndicate
