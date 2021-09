Finale Ligure is home to Round 2 of the Bluegrass EWS-E presented by Vittoria as well as 3 Enduro loops of sharp rock, slick dust and 3 of the most physically challenging power stages we've had at an EWS-E so far. An overnight downpour last night has made conditions interesting for the 72km of challenging terrain that racers will be tackling with help from their E-bikes alone. Still, at least there's a good view! Let's go racing! — Electric Mountain Bike Network