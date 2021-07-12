Pinkbike.com
Video: Full Highlights from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2
Jul 12, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
It's time for the conclusion of the Vittoria Tires Enduro World Series La Thuile Round 4. Let's pick up where we left off with the Pro Stage, with some of the closest head to head Enduro racing we've seen in years!
GMBN
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS La Thuile 2021
nukedchipp
(29 mins ago)
Great racing and coverage. Really feel for ALN. Well done to all of the riders, one day around that lot would finish me off. I'll stick with Michelin thanks!
