Video: Full Highlights from EWS Tweed Valley 2021

Oct 4, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesIt's been an explosive conclusion to the 2021 EWS at Vittoria Tires Round 9 in the Tweed Valley, Scotland. A mixture of rain and shine has made traction questionable and the racing on these steep tight trails extra difficult.GMBN


Top 3 Elite Riders on the EWS Pro Stage


bigquotesToday's Pro Stage from the Vittoria Tires Tweed Valley EWS Round 9 was a banger! Riders took to a rainy Scottish hillside to race the technical, slippery course which came with its fair share of controversies!

Yes in a surprising finish that no one saw coming the men's title fight has been wrapped up early with the disqualification of Richie Rude who will not be allowed to take the start-line tomorrow due to purposefully missing two gates in the ski piste style course ending. EWS ruling on this stipulates that riders have to pass between the gates. Slawomir Lukasik will not take tomorrow's start line for the same offence.GMBN



