The 2021 Enduro World Series is underway with the first round, supported by Met Helmets taking place in the beautiful Val Di Fassa Trentino. The series last visited the Dolomites back in 2019 where it was Richie Rude and Isabeau Courdurier who tasted victory. Rest assured that this year's racing was down to the wire with riders challenging for the win at every stage. — GMBN