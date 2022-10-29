Video: Full Highlights from the 2022 Trans Madeira - Autumn

Oct 29, 2022
by Trans Madeira  

Words by Trans Madeira

Every rider has a story to tell and a reason to add Trans Madeira to their bucket-list. Those that are looking for a podium and don't skip a pedal stroke. Those that come for friendship with the mission to survive the 75km of timed stages. Those doing it for their loved ones. Welcoming riders from all around the World in this little dot in the Atlantic Ocean, Madeira, has been a journey with so many tales. Follow the stories of some of the riders that joined us for Autumn 2022 edition.

Arm-pump for breakfast with the big descents to the north.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Poncha, anyone? Local's favorite recovery drink.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
High-alpine goodness above the capital.

bigquotesIt’s been tough but also the most challenging and beautiful event I ever took part of. Amazing work from the entire staff making this event a reality.Adrien Loron

Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
Trans Madeira - Autumn 2022
Marcelo with eyes on that post-ride beer.

Swimming lessons at camp included.

Two editions lined up for 2023
We'll be back with two editions for next year, with Summer taking place from 16-20 May and Autumn from 19-23 September. Don't ask us about the weather on these dates... we have no idea. Welcome to the land of four seasons in one day. No kidding. With 140 spots to grab on each edition maybe 2023 will be your year to experience what Madeira is all about. The journey from East to West has it all: from tropical rain forests to open dry fields in the alpine, it pretty much means that riders will have to adapt quickly to each new single day and stage. You like it steep? Fun? Flow? Tech? Fast and open? Dust or mud? Luckily... we have it all!

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Katy's home for the week.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Still trying to find someone that doesn't love the West side.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
Making sure beer and sugar levels are on point.

bigquotesBest event I've ever done! Wouldn't change a thing! The last stages of day three are the best trails I've ever ridden, honestly.Jono Jones

Legendary Angel Loron, 64 years old.

It's not just big mountain views. There's a fair share of tech in these forests.

Can't beat a post-stage smile.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2022
A well-deserved chill for final night.

Registrations open 1st November
If you're looking to sign up for 2023 events registration opens on the 1st November (10:00h GMT) on www.trans-madeira.com. Criteria is pretty simple: be fast to secure a spot! There's only one race package that pretty much includes everything from the moment you step ground on the island: food, accommodation, shuttles, transfers, hotel for final night... we basically take care of you for the entire week of riding and racing.

Find all about it, www.trans-madeira.com.

