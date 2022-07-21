Video: Full Highlights from the 2022 Trans Madeira

Trans Madeira

Cannondale

Celebrating 10 years of trail building with a special gift

We had to keep the secret for quite some time but the surprise got tears on his eyes.

Cannondale Jekyll

Unicycling the Trans Madeira route

Ben attacking a previous Enduro World Series Madeira special stage in the wet!

Arriving to the finish line in Calheta after 220km of riding - absolute legend.

We decided to award Ben the 'Braveheart Award'.

A race for everyone

The views above bike camp in Machico with a 10 minutes stage for the fastest riders.

Funchal has been welcoming us near the beach and riders get the chance for a swim before dinner.

Local food from local chef's.

Sliding in the mud, playing in the dust and styling things up on stages.

Vinny in front? Louis in front? Switching it up from stage to stage on a stress-free race.

Mixing up with fellow French racers along the week.

More women racing the event

Beer and medals earned at the end of the week. Diana (right) second time racing the event on the way to the start of day three.

Third time racing Trans Madeira, Mette Kronborg, decided to bring her brother this time after completing the adventure together in 2018.

Exploring the far west side of the island, Ponta do Pargo.

No bikes, no clothes...

It's a rental, don't be gentle. Giacomo on the hunt during first stage of day three.

Giacomo contrast of day one and day five. Mission complete!

When you finally get your bike back!

65 members of staff that love this event

Timing crew and marshals also get the chance to ride and have a good time!

Mauricio getting the extra shift on the mechanical team to get bikes ready for the next day. Marcia making sure everyone is hydrated after the ride.

Fabio coordinates shuttles and occasionally likes to dress up as Borat. Very nice!

Alex opens the event since edition one so... he has everything under 'control'.

Nelson and Rob never missed a Trans Madeira edition. Moving camp and feeding 200 people each day is part of the game!

Pedro from BraveLanders makes sure that he gets the time off from work to join the event since edition one!

So, what's next?

Rafael and Gabriel, our Brazilian brothers on the way to 'The Best Trail Ever'.

Wrapping up day four in Calheta. One more day to go!

Making plans for 2023

1st November (10:00h GMT)

Summer

30th May to 3rd June

Autumn edition

19th September to 23rd September

After five nights in a tent everyone is happy about warm shower and a comfy bed at Saccharum Hotel.

Blind gaps - only for the brave ones.