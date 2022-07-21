Video: Full Highlights from the 2022 Trans Madeira

It's been five years already and we just wrapped up edition six of Trans Madeira
powered by Cannondale
in the 'Pearl of the Atlantic'. The 220km journey that takes riders to explore all four corners of Madeira island and all its diversity of terrain, landscapes and trails makes this an adventure to remember. This year's Summer edition welcomed 140 racers from 26 nations, with 30 special stages, 15.000m descent and 5 days of racing on the menu. So, what happened during edition six?Celebrating 10 years of trail building with a special gift
Hard work pays off. Alexandre 'Cabelaça' Gouveia was born and raised in Ponta do Pargo, on the far west side of Madeira and where all race on day five. For the last 10 years he's been working full-time on trail building for Freeride Madeira and being the main character on developing and maintaining Madeira trails magical.
His passion for the sport and his knowledge of the mountains and forests have been an inspiration for everyone that sees the work on the trails we all love. Once Cannondale knew about him, they decided to step upfront and award him a brand new Moterra to help on the trail building along the year. Thank you Alex for putting Madeira on the map!
To be honest, when we first got an email from Ben Soja we thought that this would be an impossible mission and we had no clue on how to adapt the event to him in terms of pace. He wanted to compete and traverse the Trans Madeira route on his unicycle and nothing could change his mind.
After registration we sent some riders on a group ride, which is pretty much a ride from 1600m down to the beach to give them a chance to setup bikes and feel the terrain for the first time. Ben ended up on the shuttle and coming back down pretty much on the same time as everyone else giving us a chance to understand how skilled he really is.
As the week went on we began to make his journey an adventure for all of us. Ben just kept on going and managed to complete the mission in 5:52h of race time, rolling into the finish line with a shy smile on his face. Every rider was surprised to witness history in the making and wanted to congratulate him at the end. Thank you Ben for inspiring us to get out of our comfort zone.A race for everyone
With six editions completed we've come to the conclusion that this adventure is for everyone that loves mountain biking. We've welcomed over 700 riders, from different levels, ages, skills and motives. From 16 to 65 years old. From those that have traveled all around the World riding bikes to those that are really starting it. From Downhill World Cup and Enduro World Series racers to total amateurs that dive into beers at the end of each day. Everyone is different but everyone gets together in the middle of Atlantic for the same reason.
This time we had the honor to welcome Vinny T and Louis Reboul and we honestly think they had no idea where they were getting into. What's amazing is that they don't give a damn about racing or timing... they were just cruising, sometimes flying, often crashing but still doing their own thing and loving every bit of it.
Mixing up with fellow French racers along the week.
More women racing the event
We've been seeing an increase of women racing Trans Madeira on each new edition. We started in 2018 with 5 ladies and this edition counted with 17 and it's been awesome an awesome journey!
Beer and medals earned at the end of the week. Diana (right) second time racing the event on the way to the start of day three.No bikes, no clothes...
A riders' nightmare. You just traveled from the other side of the World and your baggage was lost in transit, not sure where or when it will land safely. It can happen. The unlucky ones this time were two pro racers Dylan Crane (USA) and Giacomo Dodino (ITA) arriving to Madeira with no clothes or bikes.
We immediately got things rolling with our mechanics to find two XL bikes to rent on the island and hooked them up with riding clothing, sleeping bag and protection gear... but also socks, boxers, towels, casual clothing, tooth brush... you name it!
Giacomo contrast of day one and day five. Mission complete!
Dylan eventually got his bike and clothes back at the end of day two, managing to get some stage wins and really find the pace. Giacomo wasn't that lucky and raced the entire week on a rental, ending up on third place overall. 65 members of staff that love this event
Kitchen, bike camps, marshals, drivers, security, mechanics, food zones, safety, timings, media... it takes a full army to get this event off the ground. Since edition one we've been growing the team with almost every member of staff being from Madeira and some of them with us since we started. Each department has a team leader that makes sure things roll smoothly.
Mauricio getting the extra shift on the mechanical team to get bikes ready for the next day. Marcia making sure everyone is hydrated after the ride.
Nelson and Rob never missed a Trans Madeira edition. Moving camp and feeding 200 people each day is part of the game!So, what's next?
In two months time we'll be organising edition seven of Trans Madeira: Autumn, taking place from 20th to 24th September. With a full house of 140 racers from 24 nations, we're excited to have some big names on the entry list such as Marcelo Gutierrez, Geoff Gulevich, Phil Atwill and Arthur Deblonde.
. Making plans for 2023
We'll be hosting two editions of Trans Madeira in 2023, Summer and Autumn with registrations opening on the 1st November (10:00h GMT)
on www.trans-madeira.com
. Registration criteria is be fast to secure a spot - stage 0 starts on the keyboard! The Summer
edition will take place from 30th May to 3rd June
and Autumn edition
will take place from 19th September to 23rd September
.
After five nights in a tent everyone is happy about warm shower and a comfy bed at Saccharum Hotel.
Expect a week of riding and stress-free racing in the World's most diverse terrain. The race package pretty much includes everything from the moment you land on the island: food, accommodation, final night at the hotel, shuttles, timing chip, airport transfers, goodies... we take care of you for the entire week so that you can just focus on riding your bike, chill and disconnect from everything.
.
