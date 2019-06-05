Video: Full Highlights From The Fort William World Cup Downhill

It may have been torrential downpour throughout the weekend in the Highlands of Scotland for the second round of the UCI DH MTB World Cup, but that didn’t stop the tens of thousands of spectators from cheering on their favorite downhillers! In true Fort William fashion we saw more than a few tough hits taken by riders like Tahnee Seagrave, Loïc Bruni and Aaron Gwin.The Women’s finals was what Rachel Atherton calls ‘the most nail-biting thing ever’ between her and Australian, Tracey Hannah with Hannah up in spilts 2 & 3. In the end, it was a British victory by just 1.611s.In the Men’s race, after nearly crashing over the handle bars at the finish it was Commencal rider Amaury Pierron who put down the fastest time of 4m 28.578s. Aussie pinner, Troy Bosnan took second now putting him in the lead for overall points and last man down the mountain Loris Vergier went in third.