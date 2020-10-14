Pinkbike.com
Video: Full Highlights from the Leogang Downhill World Championships
Oct 14, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Relive all the action from a wet and wild World Champs.
Elite Women
Elite Men
Leogang
Videos
Riding Videos
DH Racing
Leogang Dh World Champs 2020
Sash00
(17 mins ago)
I still miss the full racerun or more scenes from reece wilson. how the hell did he ride 3 or 4 sec faster than trummer or thirion in the woods?
betobi
(41 mins ago)
I keep re-watching this, there is just nothing like having Rob and Claudio freaking out to spectacular racing ! This is getting me goosebumps all the time. What a shame for having this race gebloggt in so many countries and have to listen to a guy trying to explain downhill to people with zero, zero emphasis in his voice.... Hope next race will be live on red bull TV.
