Video: Full Highlights from the Leogang Downhill World Championships

Oct 14, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
The final dash to the line for Reece Wilson on a historic run.

Relive all the action from a wet and wild World Champs.

Elite Women


Elite Men



Regions in Article
Leogang

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos DH Racing Leogang Dh World Champs 2020


2 Comments

  • 5 0
 I still miss the full racerun or more scenes from reece wilson. how the hell did he ride 3 or 4 sec faster than trummer or thirion in the woods?
  • 2 1
 I keep re-watching this, there is just nothing like having Rob and Claudio freaking out to spectacular racing ! This is getting me goosebumps all the time. What a shame for having this race gebloggt in so many countries and have to listen to a guy trying to explain downhill to people with zero, zero emphasis in his voice.... Hope next race will be live on red bull TV.

