Video: Full Highlights From the Les Gets Downhill World Cup

An old skool track with new-age riders, Les Gets bought the goods at round 5 of the UCI World Cup this weekend! A bone dry track was quickly carved up by racers gunning for the fastest time and coveted top step of the podium. Eliot Jackson gets the low-down on rider's reactions.



Incredible riding in the elite women's race this weekend saw pocket-rocket, Tracey Hannah, secure the victory just 0.6 seconds ahead of Marine Cabirou.



Explosive action over in the elite men's race, as the best efforts of Laurie Greenland, Troy Brosnan and Greg Minnaar couldn't knock the Frenchmen, Amaury Pierron and Loic Bruni off the 1st and 2nd place, respectively, sending the home crowd wild in celebration as Pierron crossed the line in rapid style. — Red Bull