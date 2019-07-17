Video: Full Highlights From the Les Gets Downhill World Cup

Jul 17, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Sit back and enjoy as Eliot Jackson presents the full highlights from a flat-out weekend in Les Gets.

bigquotesAn old skool track with new-age riders, Les Gets bought the goods at round 5 of the UCI World Cup this weekend! A bone dry track was quickly carved up by racers gunning for the fastest time and coveted top step of the podium. Eliot Jackson gets the low-down on rider's reactions.

Incredible riding in the elite women's race this weekend saw pocket-rocket, Tracey Hannah, secure the victory just 0.6 seconds ahead of Marine Cabirou.

Explosive action over in the elite men's race, as the best efforts of Laurie Greenland, Troy Brosnan and Greg Minnaar couldn't knock the Frenchmen, Amaury Pierron and Loic Bruni off the 1st and 2nd place, respectively, sending the home crowd wild in celebration as Pierron crossed the line in rapid style.Red Bull


Les Gets Bike Park

Videos Amaury Pierron Eliot Jackson Tracey Hannah Les Gets World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


5 Comments

  • + 1
 I really hope there is a high turnout of fans when Snowshoe comes around in the states.
Just to spite the frenchiesSmile
Perhaps Gwin will be ready for a big win on home soil.
  • + 1
 what is in the Evian at the moment? the french are taking over in serious fashion.
  • + 1
 amazing weekend at the races. if you don't love this, you simply don't love mountain bikes.
  • + 1
 Fair warning; don't watch this at work, you will be too pumped up the rest of the day.
  • + 1
 That was some good racing!

Post a Comment



