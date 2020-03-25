Video: Unno Burn Full-Length Carbon Manufacturing & Assembly Dream Build

Mar 25, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


We don't usually post bike build videos, but we had to make an exception for this one...

bigquotesThis is a special DREAM BUILD, this is the first full-length manufacture and assembly DREAM BUILD. I've been working on making this project become a reality for almost a year now whilst following UNNO's journey into making some of the most unique and special bikes, I wanted to film each process of production and assembly which takes place in house and here we are... sit back and enjoy!Gee Milner


Posted In:
Videos Unno


Must Read This Week
Video: British Doctor Urges Mountain Bikers to "Make Good Decisions"
93178 views
Opinion: 4 Lessons From Riding Inexpensive Bikes
86642 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Olympics & More World Cups Postponed]
76502 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Trip - Value Bike Edition
62699 views
Scott Gives Away a Gambler to a Pinkbike Reader Who Said it "Looks Like a Session"
51403 views
Enginerding: What Is Anti-Squat & How Does It Actually Affect Mountain Bike Performance?
45600 views
Pinkbike Poll: How is the COVID-19 Pandemic Impacting You?
39143 views
Video: Ben Cathro Returns to World Cup Racing in Episode 1 of 'The Privateer: Walk The Talk'
35912 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 After watching this I can figure out why carbon frames don't cost $9000, how many could you possibly make a day? Awesome vid, very relaxing...
  • 1 1
 GEE MILNER FAN SINCE 2013
  • 1 0
 Hmmm...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009338
Mobile Version of Website