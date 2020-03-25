Video: Unno Burn Full-Length Carbon Manufacturing & Assembly Dream Build

We don't usually post bike build videos, but we had to make an exception for this one...
|This is a special DREAM BUILD, this is the first full-length manufacture and assembly DREAM BUILD. I've been working on making this project become a reality for almost a year now whilst following UNNO's journey into making some of the most unique and special bikes, I wanted to film each process of production and assembly which takes place in house and here we are... sit back and enjoy!—Gee Milner
