Video: Full Moon Night Ride with Nate Hills in 'A Biker's Ballad'

In this full segment from A Biker's Ballad you will experience a one of a kind moment with Nate Hills riding the incredible terrain of Hartman Rocks under a full moon. Mountain bike steep decents, big air and high speed single track are only some of the surprises found on the trail in the dark.
We love the Crested Butte and Gunnison Valley.
Full Film Available On Demand August 10th. Check our website for full film tour schedule. matchstickpro.com/tourFull film features: R
ichie Rude • Shawn Neer • Lauren Bingham • Nate Hills • Payson McElveen • Kate Courtney • Will Patterson • Reed Boggs • Nicholi Rogatkin • Ray George • Carson Storch • Casey Brown • Micayla Gatto • Georgia AstleShot on Location:
Crested Butte, CO | Gunnison, CO | Downieville, CA | Virgin, UT | British Columbia, CAN
See more and Subscribe: bit.ly/MSPfilmsYT
More info at matchstickpro.com/
Follow us on
Facebook: facebook.com/MSPFilms
Instagram: instagram.com/mspfilms
Twitter: twitter.com/mspfilms
4 Comments
Post a Comment