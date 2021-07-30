Video: Full Moon Night Ride with Nate Hills in 'A Biker's Ballad'

Jul 30, 2021
by Matchstick Productions  


In this full segment from A Biker's Ballad you will experience a one of a kind moment with Nate Hills riding the incredible terrain of Hartman Rocks under a full moon. Mountain bike steep decents, big air and high speed single track are only some of the surprises found on the trail in the dark.

We love the Crested Butte and Gunnison Valley.

Full Film Available On Demand August 10th. Check our website for full film tour schedule. matchstickpro.com/tour

Full film features: Richie Rude • Shawn Neer • Lauren Bingham • Nate Hills • Payson McElveen • Kate Courtney • Will Patterson • Reed Boggs • Nicholi Rogatkin • Ray George • Carson Storch • Casey Brown • Micayla Gatto • Georgia Astle

Shot on Location: Crested Butte, CO | Gunnison, CO | Downieville, CA | Virgin, UT | British Columbia, CAN

See more and Subscribe: bit.ly/MSPfilmsYT

More info at matchstickpro.com/

Follow us on
Facebook: facebook.com/MSPFilms
Instagram: instagram.com/mspfilms
Twitter: twitter.com/mspfilms

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Jolanda Neff Criticizes Pauline Ferrand Prevot for 'Stupid Move' at Tokyo Olympics
225857 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Crashed in the Olympic Final Due to Lack of Training Ramp
122111 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2021
71965 views
Final Results from the Men's XC at the Tokyo Olympics
71281 views
First Ever Two-Speed Olympic BMX Bike Uses Modified Zee Drivetrain
62608 views
Tom Pidcock Won Olympics on What Looks Like Electronic Prototype Suspension from SR Suntour
50448 views
Final Results from the Women's XC at the Tokyo Olympics
47672 views
Magnus Manson Diagnosed with Blood Cancer
44541 views

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Nice one, Nate. That’s the first time I’ve seen anyone ride West Wall at night. Makes me miss Hartmans a little.
  • 1 0
 Epic Cinematography!
  • 1 0
 Shooting in the dark was no easy task. Nate Hills crushed the riding though and made it easy.
  • 1 0
 BOOM! Love night rides.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007620
Mobile Version of Website