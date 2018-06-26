VIDEOS

Video: Fully Immersed - A Cultural Ride Through Cuba

Jun 25, 2018
by Freehub Magazine  

Fully Immersed // A Cultural Ride Through Cuba

Some places have mountain biking ingrained within them. Others, like Cuba, are just beginning to develop their own bike-centric culture and communities. Aaron Chase and photographer Paris Gore ventured to the small island in the Caribbean and soon found themselves immersed in a fervent scene of mountain bikers, bringing devotion and resourcefulness to new levels.

Continue the story with "One Piece at a Time" in Freehub Magazine Issue 9.1, on sale now!

One Piece at a Time from Freehub Magazine Issue 9.1.



Save 40% on a subscription to Freehub Magazine with our Pinkbike Shared Reader Discount.


MENTIONS: @FreehubMag


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Pivot's New Firebird 29
61470 views
First Look: Öhlins DH Race Fork
55166 views
Brand New Tech: The Sequence Downhill Bike - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
44240 views
Review: Guerrilla Gravity Smash
39489 views
Revisiting the Birthplace of Shimano
39077 views
Video: How to Ride Like Sam Blenkinsop - With Loïc Bruni
35379 views
Interview: Chris Ball, Director of the EWS - 'Why Would We Mess With A Good Thing?'
33371 views
Review: e*thirteen's New TRS Plus 12-Speed Upgrade Kit
32338 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Hopefully left some helmets behind! Goodtimes. Wonder if foreigners can move freely throughout or gta have a local escort..?
  • + 1
 This makes me wanna take my bike and go get lost somewhere reeeaaalll bad.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021475
Mobile Version of Website