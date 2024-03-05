Video: Fully In The Moment with Sven Martin in 'Time Frames'

Mar 5, 2024
by santacruzbicycles  

Sven Martin is a renaissance man of aggroism. He is one of the most widely published journalist of mountain biking in recent times and works hard to expose the wildlife in the zoo of World Cup racing. He freezes the world's fastest racers in extraordinary and historical moments.

Sven Martin

The effort Sven goes to in capturing and presenting these images is extraordinary and requires supreme skill and a rebellious commitment that borders on the maniacal. The World Cup week has a tortuous schedule for a photographer, and there are no do-overs. It’s a one-shot-one-kill kind of mission every weekend, so the pressure is immense. Which is why Sven’s double exposure is his quiet, family-oriented life in Molini, Italy with his wife, Anka and his daughter Ziggy. At the races he’s fully in the moment, at home he’s fully engaged in being present.

Sven Martin

This film attempts to expose the work of a World Cup photographer but also goes deeper to show what’s on the other side of the lens. This time the camera is flipped onto one of the most interesting, driven, serious and hilarious characters in mountain biking.

Sven Martin

In this film Sven chose to ride a Santa Cruz Bullit ebike. Go check it out here.

Santa Cruz Bicycles Sven Martin


