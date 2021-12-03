Video: Fundamental MTB Skills with Wade Simmons

Dec 3, 2021
by Race Face  


Welcome back to another Pick-a-Part with Wade Simmon. For Episode 7, the Godfather of Freeride is here to coach you through the fundamental skills any mountain biker can master to make their ride more fun!

Come along for the ride as he goes through brake positioning, skids, Scandi flicks and more!


Skills Training
Skills Training
Preparation is key when working on your MTB skills (and when filming a Pick-A-Part)

Skills Training
Skills Training
Skills Training


Skills Training
You're never too old or too young to start working on those skills

Filmed 100% on GoPro
Photos: Connor Macleod

Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos Race Face Wade Simmons


Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2021 Fall Field Test - Trail and Downcountry Bikes
71922 views
Burning Question: 7 Brands That Haven't Released an eMTB Yet
66355 views
New 'Super Wheel' Prototypes Still Claim to Offer Power Assistance Without a Motor... And We're Still Skeptical
53885 views
Check Out: Ultralight Russian Bars, Canadian Pedals, Fancy Lockrings, & an AirTag Mount
48088 views
Bike Check: Tommy Wilkinson's Ultimate Setup For One-Armed Riding
40814 views
First Look: Orange Stage 6 Evo
38933 views
Field Test: 2022 Giant Trance Advanced Pro 1 - Eat, Pray, Live Valve?
36981 views
First Look: 2022 Orbea Rise Hydro - More Range at a Lower Cost
36701 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 serious question...but shouldn't you avoid doing skids, cutties, and Scandi flicks unless you are riding on a private trail that you can repair afterwards?
  • 1 0
 absolute legend

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009038
Mobile Version of Website