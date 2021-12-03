Video: Fundamental MTB Skills with Wade Simmons

Preparation is key when working on your MTB skills (and when filming a Pick-A-Part)

You're never too old or too young to start working on those skills

Welcome back to another Pick-a-Part with Wade Simmon. For Episode 7, the Godfather of Freeride is here to coach you through the fundamental skills any mountain biker can master to make their ride more fun!Come along for the ride as he goes through brake positioning, skids, Scandi flicks and more!Filmed 100% on GoProPhotos: Connor Macleod