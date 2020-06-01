Video: Funn Launches Soljam Goggles

PRESS RELEASE: Funn

Funn Mountain Bike Components is pleased to announce the launch of the Soljam Goggle, designed to meet the demands of elite athletes and grassroots riders alike.The Soljam Goggle has been built in partnership with Funn’s world-leading optics manufacturer and proven at the highest levels of mountain bike competition. It features an award-winning anti-fog, cylindrical lens and a whole mountain of cutting-edge features that will keep your vision crystal clear.Whether you're focused on the podium or just beating your own personal best, the Soljam will help keep your eyes on the prize. The new goggle takes its name from Funn’s legendary Soljam Viper pedal, a product synonymous with race-winning performance.The Soljam features an award-winning, anti-fog cylindrical lens for perfect vision. Multi-layer foam guarantees complete comfort and a rock-solid fit, backed up by a secure silicone-backed strap. The Soljam is also tear-off compatible to ensure you perform at your best in the worst of weathers.Every Soljam goggle comes with a cloth bag for storage and cleaning, one transparent and one tinted lens and five tear-off sheets. Spares are easily available through FunnMTB.com and Funn’s dealer network.Available on Amazon.com and Amazon.ca.