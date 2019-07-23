Video: Fusing MTB & BMX with Kriss Kyle

Jul 23, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

You may remember Kriss Kyle from BMX videos such as his mind-bending Kaleidoscope or his more recent trip to Dubai. Well now he's the latest in the long line of BMX to MTB converts trying their hands at stunts in the woods. Kriss brings his own style that's a bit 50to01 and a bit Danny MacAskill brough together with a huge dollop of his own uniquely creative way of viewing the world.

bigquotesThe Scottish Wildcat is my latest Mountain Bike video filmed and produced with Matty Lambert of Engine Films. I've wanted to release a MTB video for ages and with my recent partnership with Endura it created the perfect opportunity to finally put all my creative riding ideas together and share it with you all.

It's been so much fun working with Endura designing my custom kit for this video project. I will now be riding Endura technical wear and protection and I'm so stoked on our future plans.Kriss Kyle


Posted In:
Videos Endura Kriss Kyle Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Video: Yet Another Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton
347976 views
Delta Airlines Eliminates Fee for Sporting Equipment Including Bikes
82950 views
Video: Rachel Atherton Posts Footage of The Moment her Achilles Tendon Snapped
62968 views
18 DH Bikes from Loosefest XL
51626 views
Adolf Silva Breaks Femur in Three Places In Crash at Loosefest XL
48744 views
A Sneak Peek of the 2070 Masters World Champs
46009 views
Poll: Has Climbing Become Unfashionable?
45674 views
Review: Ibis' 4th-Generation Ripley Is More Capable, But Still Very Much A Ripley
33795 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.015433
Mobile Version of Website