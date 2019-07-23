Video: Fusing MTB & BMX with Kriss Kyle

You may remember Kriss Kyle from BMX videos such as his mind-bending Kaleidoscope
or his more recent trip to Dubai
. Well now he's the latest in the long line of BMX to MTB converts trying their hands at stunts in the woods. Kriss brings his own style that's a bit 50to01 and a bit Danny MacAskill brough together with a huge dollop of his own uniquely creative way of viewing the world.
|The Scottish Wildcat is my latest Mountain Bike video filmed and produced with Matty Lambert of Engine Films. I've wanted to release a MTB video for ages and with my recent partnership with Endura it created the perfect opportunity to finally put all my creative riding ideas together and share it with you all.
It's been so much fun working with Endura designing my custom kit for this video project. I will now be riding Endura technical wear and protection and I'm so stoked on our future plans.—Kriss Kyle
