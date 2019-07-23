Video: Fusing MTB & BMX with Kriss Kyle

The Scottish Wildcat is my latest Mountain Bike video filmed and produced with Matty Lambert of Engine Films. I've wanted to release a MTB video for ages and with my recent partnership with Endura it created the perfect opportunity to finally put all my creative riding ideas together and share it with you all.



It's been so much fun working with Endura designing my custom kit for this video project. I will now be riding Endura technical wear and protection and I'm so stoked on our future plans. — Kriss Kyle