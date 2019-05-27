Video: G-Form Welcomes Crankworx Rotorua Speed & Style Winner Billy Meaclem

PRESS RELEASE: G-Form

For any rider to be able to feel at their best and feel comfortable to push it and learn new skills, it is adamant that you need to be able to crash, get up, crash again, until you get it. Having a body protective company on board means Billy can do what he does best, grow as a rider and to push boundaries. Coming into Crankworx Rotorua this season we saw a different rider take the main stage and show the world what he is capable of. Taking on some of the worlds most talented riders Billy stood his ground, kept a level head as he pushed forward event after event. We could all see it in him that he wasn't there to muck around, but he was still having fun.Climbing to the top step in Speed and Style, coming in above Martin Söderström was a crazy thing to witness for New Zealand locals and an eye opener the world over. Top 5 in every event he entered that week, would change things not only for the New Zealand riders but change something in him. We could see his confidence grow to what we have always pushed him to believe. The next few months will take Billy overseas to take on the rest of the Crankworx series and from everyone here at BlazeTech and the local riders we all wish him the best.The team at G-Form AUS/NZ are super-excited to be partnering with Billy Meaclem and BlazeTech Media! With Billy pushing the limits on his bike it is important that he has the ultimate protection and comfort which is provided through the G-Form products.Also, it is just as important for his amazing feats to be caught on camera at a premium level through BlazeTech Media. We at G-Form are Wishing Billy all the best for all of his upcoming riding overseas at Crankworx Innsbruck and then following that in Whistler and all other stops in between.Always so good to watch cruise through our spot (The Vale) effortless style and a good handful of tricks to keep the lads guessing. Big things to come from this young shredder out of Christchurch - New Zealand.We are already planning for next seasons builds, filming and antics. Keep your eyes peeled to Blaze Tech Media aswell as Billy Meaclem's Instagram, Youtube and Facebook to keep upto date with up and coming projects.