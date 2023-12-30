Video: Gabe Rivera Rips One of Colorado's Highest Peaks in 'Homeland'

Dec 30, 2023
by Gabe Rivera  

I'm super pumped to show y'all one of the coolest rides in the world! 7,000+ ft of descending starting above 14,000ft on Pikes Peak. I had an absolute blast putting this together with Iwata Productions this summer. Cheers!


Shot and Edited by: Iwata Productions (@iwataproductions)
Riding: Gabe Rivera (@gaberiveraaa)

Support: @pearlizumi, @twistedspoke, @sramcolorado, @7protection, @tagmetalsmtb, @bn3thapparel

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Author Info:
gaberivera avatar

Member since Oct 6, 2013
2 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
58439 views
[Updated: Brady Stone Officially Off Polygon] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of Announced 2024 Team Moves
55587 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Winner
44369 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Value Product of the Year Winner
39141 views
Pinkbike Editors' Christmas 2023 Wish Lists
34842 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Winner
33361 views
11 Things I Loved in 2023 - Alicia Leggett
31805 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Value Bike of the Year Winner
31491 views

4 Comments
  • 3 0
 Gabe is easily the hottest friend I have. But better than his hotness is his character, he is one of the most down to earth, cool, caring, and fun guys I’ve ever met. Sickkkk edit my guy.
  • 2 0
 I can feel the joy of high mountain riding through this edit. Nice style too, Gabe! - Pierce
  • 2 0
 Great edit Gabe! Stoked to see some Colorado Springs representation!
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.181628
Mobile Version of Website