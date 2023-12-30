Watch
Video: Gabe Rivera Rips One of Colorado's Highest Peaks in 'Homeland'
Dec 30, 2023
by
Gabe Rivera
4 Comments
I'm super pumped to show y'all one of the coolest rides in the world! 7,000+ ft of descending starting above 14,000ft on Pikes Peak. I had an absolute blast putting this together with Iwata Productions this summer. Cheers!
Shot and Edited by: Iwata Productions (
@iwataproductions
)
Riding: Gabe Rivera (
@gaberiveraaa
)
Support: @pearlizumi,
@twistedspoke
, @sramcolorado,
@7protection
, @tagmetalsmtb,
@bn3thapparel
Videos
Riding Videos
Author Info:
gaberivera
Member since Oct 6, 2013
2 articles
4 Comments
3
0
Davidroper21
(49 mins ago)
Gabe is easily the hottest friend I have. But better than his hotness is his character, he is one of the most down to earth, cool, caring, and fun guys I’ve ever met. Sickkkk edit my guy.
2
0
turtle69
(1 hours ago)
I can feel the joy of high mountain riding through this edit. Nice style too, Gabe! - Pierce
2
0
lancemason15
(58 mins ago)
Great edit Gabe! Stoked to see some Colorado Springs representation!
2
7
scottlink
(1 hours ago)
I bet your stories are soooo epic. Do you share them at your local bro brah IPA shop?
