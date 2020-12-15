Video: Gabriel Wibmer Goes Freeracing on his Local Trails

The highlight of the video was definitely the tree backflip. It was pretty cool, especially because we didn't know in advance whether it would work out with the downhill bike. We were really surprised how well it actually went. We needed about 25 attempts, which is pretty little. It didn’t feel right from the beginning to ride against a tree and pull a flip, but after a few attempts, it looked like a backflip and felt like one. I had one or two crashes, but nothing serious and it’s always fun to have something like that on camera. — Gabriel Wibmer