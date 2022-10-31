Video: Gabriel Wibmer Hits Creative Urban Lines in 'The Grind'

Oct 31, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Gabriel Wibmer takes to the streets of Hamburg with some inspiration from BMX street and flatland riding.

bigquotesOur idea was to combine MTB with BMX and for this we watched several BMX edits and one thing became clear to us very quickly - we would definitely need Grind Pegs!Gabriel Wibmer

Gabriel's 27.5 Canyon Spectral AL fitted with custom pegs



The custom pegs were machined in-house at Canyon.





3 Comments

 its incredible what he can do on a bike and i cant do that!

but i feel like he s just trying to recreate whats we've seen with Fabio which was huge, watching here in comparison feels a bit boring - he s pedalling all the time, flow is missing. Just my humble opinion Smile
 transitions to stairs were the things that used to make me lose sleep...so sketch and here it is appearing so easy.
 shocks...pegs...lucky!





