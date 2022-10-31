Video: Gabriel Wibmer Hits Creative Urban Lines in 'The Grind'

Gabriel Wibmer takes to the streets of Hamburg with some inspiration from BMX street and flatland riding.
|Our idea was to combine MTB with BMX and for this we watched several BMX edits and one thing became clear to us very quickly - we would definitely need Grind Pegs!—Gabriel Wibmer
but i feel like he s just trying to recreate whats we've seen with Fabio which was huge, watching here in comparison feels a bit boring - he s pedalling all the time, flow is missing. Just my humble opinion