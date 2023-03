TIME FOR TRIALS

A couple of classic street trials moves...

...soon escalate when Gabriel takes his chain off

The rig of choice: Gabriel's custom painted Canyon Stitched CFR Trial.

In an epic follow up to Gabriel Wibmer's previous edit, The Grind, this latest project involves a switch of bikes and a new city to session.Rolling around Valencia, scoping out different spots, sees classic footjam whips and rail hops soon escalate to chainless fakie front flips and some huge stairsets.Stephan Wibmer, Lara PossenigLara Possenig