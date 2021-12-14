Video: Gabriel Wibmer Sends the Streets in 'Late for School 2'

Words: Canyon
Once again, an alarm clock error leaves Gabriel Wibmer running late for class. What are the chances? Well, after the success of his last Late for School edit, probably higher than you might think. Only this time he has a serious commute on his hands, taking in the sights of Osttirol, Vienna and Graz on the way to his first lesson.
Jokes aside, Gabriel's new edit is the product of months of planning, location scouting, big crashes and bigger sends - all within a brutal shooting window. With his cousin, Stephan Wibmer, working his magic behind the camera, the project came together perfectly- and allowed Gabriel to push his ideas and riding to a new level.
|Urban riding, sending stairs, gaps, flips, beautiful drone shots; it was busy but really fun time. I’m stoked to have finally finished the second part of Late for School, and I'm pleased to have been able to make something both me and my cousin Stephan are so proud of—Gabriel
