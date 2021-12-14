Video: Gabriel Wibmer Sends the Streets in 'Late for School 2'

Words: Canyon

Urban riding, sending stairs, gaps, flips, beautiful drone shots; it was busy but really fun time. I’m stoked to have finally finished the second part of Late for School, and I'm pleased to have been able to make something both me and my cousin Stephan are so proud of — Gabriel

An urban freeride edit was always gonna have stair gaps ...Credit @lara_pssng

... Lots of stair gaps ... Credit @lara_pssng

Making it look easy. Credit @lara_pssng

Late for school? Or trying to clear the gap? How many of you wanted to rip through your school? Credit: @marianassmair

Big thrills, big spills. Gabriel blew his ankle early in the shoot. But strapped up and toughed it out day after day to finish the project. Credit @lara_pssng

Family vibes. Gabriel and his cousin Stephan masterminded the edit. Credit @lara_pssng

Gabriel took his Torque AL out on the streets for this project. The Dijon is firing here. Credit @lara_pssng

Once again, an alarm clock error leaves Gabriel Wibmer running late for class. What are the chances? Well, after the success of his last Late for School edit, probably higher than you might think. Only this time he has a serious commute on his hands, taking in the sights of Osttirol, Vienna and Graz on the way to his first lesson.Jokes aside, Gabriel's new edit is the product of months of planning, location scouting, big crashes and bigger sends - all within a brutal shooting window. With his cousin, Stephan Wibmer, working his magic behind the camera, the project came together perfectly- and allowed Gabriel to push his ideas and riding to a new level.