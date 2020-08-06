Video: Gabriel Wibmer Shreds his Local Trails on the New Status

Aug 6, 2020
by Wibmergabriel  

Had such a blast filming this video for everyone to introduce one of my new partners, All Mountain Style. Spent two days getting sendy on my local trails in Bikepark Lienz and at the Grossglockner resort. These trails are awesome and I find new stuff to do there every single time. Got fired up by landing the backflip first try and to film the one-footed nac with a proper crew. Already planning things for my next shoot!

Check out a couple of photos from the two days down below as well.






Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Gabriel Wibmer


