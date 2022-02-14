close
Video: Gabriel Wibmer's Late for School 2 Behind the Scenes

Feb 14, 2022
by rasoulution  

Theory is always easier than practice. In Gabriel Widmer’s latest Behind the Scenes video from Late for School 2, he shows the ups and downs, the success and struggles, and all while battling an injury.

bigquotesI think it’s important to show all viewers how much work we put in every clip we film. We just want to show that it's not as easy as it looks and we want to motivate every rider to never stop trying until you succeed!

We really wanted to get out of our comfort zone in Osttirol and step up the game in bigger Austrian cities. It was quite challenging sometimes, but it provided us with so many new opportunities in terms of ride spots and tricks, which together gave us a new video feeling in general. I'd say Vienna definitely stood out the most as it was the biggest and most challenging part. It really provided us a whole new look and vibe of our videos and was a game changerGabriel Wibmer


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Damn Gabriel's good, I'm 15 and loving riding street (especially when the trails are covered in snow), this video definitely gave me some ideas.
  • 1 0
 Always brutal to see people that put out this content take these falls , wish they landed everything every time
  • 1 0
 Where do you find such sweet roofs to ride on? I couldn´t ride it anyway, but still.

