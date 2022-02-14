Video: Gabriel Wibmer's Late for School 2 Behind the Scenes

I think it’s important to show all viewers how much work we put in every clip we film. We just want to show that it's not as easy as it looks and we want to motivate every rider to never stop trying until you succeed!



We really wanted to get out of our comfort zone in Osttirol and step up the game in bigger Austrian cities. It was quite challenging sometimes, but it provided us with so many new opportunities in terms of ride spots and tricks, which together gave us a new video feeling in general. I'd say Vienna definitely stood out the most as it was the biggest and most challenging part. It really provided us a whole new look and vibe of our videos and was a game changer — Gabriel Wibmer