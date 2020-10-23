Video: Gamux Bikes' Chief Engineer Enjoys Local Trails in Switzerland

Oct 23, 2020
by GAMUX BIKES  

At Gamux, we love to ride bikes. Even our chief engineer gets to enjoy his creations from time to time, using his local trails here in Switzerland.

For more information on the RUNI and its customization options visit our website
or check out the launch article here on PB

Filmed and edited by: Luka Geerts

Thanks and see you on the trails!
Your Gamux team

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 engineer: pinion gearbox + belt drive = silent drivetrain
video editor: let me add some crazy soundtracks to the video
  • 1 0
 Yeah boi!!!!

