Video: Gamux Factory Racing Start Preparing for the 2022 Racing Season

Feb 11, 2022
by GAMUX BIKES  

Words: Gamux Factory Racing

Laying the foundations for a long season ahead

Winter is a particular important time in the mind of a racer. The long months between the last and the first race are characterized by physical, technical, and mental preparation for the upcoming season.
As an athlete, you always try to maximize your preparations while never precisely knowing how much progress you have made compared to your competition.

For our riders, this winter has come with even more uncertainty than usual. They will be racing on an entirely new machine that uses new sophisticated technology yet to be proven in the upper echelons of downhill racing. A few weeks ago, the Team gathered for the first test camp of the season. Together with the exceptional support from the Hayes Bicycle Group, the boys got to know the ins and outs of their new bikes.

To find out what the riders think of their new machines and if the uncertainty has somehow vanished, jump into the video and join Loris, Lino, and the Team in Finale Ligure.

In true YouTube style: Make sure you like the video and subscribe to the Gamux Factory Racing Channel to follow along as the Team progresses closer towards the first races of the season.

Two riders, two different styles, same track

A fresh machiene for Loris

Exchanging opinions, feelings, and discussing improvements.

Reviewing runs is critical in the pursuit of understanding.

Romeo doing what he does best.

Big thanks to Hayes Bicycle Group for the immense support as we learn to go faster and faster.


Gamux Factory Racing is proudly supported by:
Gamux Bikes, Manitou, Hayes, Protaper, Reynolds, TSG, Pinion, X-Bionic, Gstaad.Green, Schwalbe, OKO, Daysafer.fun, Suplest, TagMetals, Protent Switzerland, HT-Components, RRP, R.S.P, STFU Bike, PTN

Follow Gamux Factory Racing on Social Media to stay up to date:
Instagram: @gamuxracing
YouTube: @Gamux Factory Racing
Facebook: @Gamux Factory Racing
TikTok: @gamuxracing
Web: Gamux Bikes

Posted In:
Videos Gamux


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 What about those fork clamps tho?
  • 1 0
 I wish I could get a magic mary Frown no stock

