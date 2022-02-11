Video: Gamux Factory Racing Start Preparing for the 2022 Racing Season

Words: Gamux Factory RacingLaying the foundations for a long season ahead
Winter is a particular important time in the mind of a racer. The long months between the last and the first race are characterized by physical, technical, and mental preparation for the upcoming season.
As an athlete, you always try to maximize your preparations while never precisely knowing how much progress you have made compared to your competition.
For our riders, this winter has come with even more uncertainty than usual. They will be racing on an entirely new machine that uses new sophisticated technology yet to be proven in the upper echelons of downhill racing. A few weeks ago, the Team gathered for the first test camp of the season. Together with the exceptional support from the Hayes Bicycle Group, the boys got to know the ins and outs of their new bikes.
To find out what the riders think of their new machines and if the uncertainty has somehow vanished, jump into the video and join Loris, Lino, and the Team in Finale Ligure.
In true YouTube style: Make sure you like the video and subscribe to the Gamux Factory Racing Channel
to follow along as the Team progresses closer towards the first races of the season.
Two riders, two different styles, same track
Gamux Factory Racing is proudly supported by:Gamux Bikes
, Manitou
, Hayes
, Protaper
, Reynolds
, TSG
, Pinion
, X-Bionic
, Gstaad.Green, Schwalbe
, OKO
, Daysafer.fun
, Suplest
, TagMetals
, Protent Switzerland
, HT-Components
, RRP
, R.S.P
, STFU Bike
, PTN
Follow Gamux Factory Racing on Social Media to stay up to date:
Instagram: @gamuxracing
YouTube: @Gamux Factory Racing
Facebook: @Gamux Factory Racing
TikTok: @gamuxracing
Web: Gamux Bikes
2 Comments
Post a Comment