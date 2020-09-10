Video: Gamux Launches Runi Gearbox Enduro Bike and Marca Downhill Bike

Sep 10, 2020
by GAMUX BIKES  

Press Release: Gamux

After more than two years of development time, Gamux is proud to finally present the Runi and the Marca platforms to the public. Enjoy our launch video where you are presented with all the information regarding our two new bikes and our company/brand.

If you just wish to jump to the bike-details directly, please use the timestamps in the video timeline to jump between different chapters.

Also, you can find everything in written form below the video.

The Runi


The Runi is made from high quality 7005 aluminium. We chose this material because our manufacturing partner MiTech has many years of experience in working it and knows the pros and cons of working with it. The properties and characteristics are amongst the very best for frame construction and allow us to implement custom geometry (OGO) and drivetrain options (MDO). OGO and MDO let you choose reach, stack, headtube angle, seattube angle, chainstay length, BB height and drivetrain style. We are more than happy to guide you through the process of choosing the geometry and making sure that it fits your wishes the best way possible. In case you wish to enjoy a bit more simplified process, we can always create a suggestion for you based on your wishes and inputs.

RUNI pre-production frame
You can choose between a traditional press-fit BB and a Pinion P- or C-Line gearbox.

Besides custom geo and drivetrain options, the Runi features our VKP 4-bar suspension platform. VKP enables us to provide customizable suspension kinematics, so you can choose your desired rear wheel travel and leverage curve to best suit your style of riding. Combined with specifically tuned Öhlins shocks, VKP will provide a suspension behaviour that is confidence inspiring and best suited to your riding.

RUNI pre-production frame
Specific link-configurations allow for individual travel and leverage options for our customers.

The dropouts and suspension linkages are printed in AlSi10Mg aluminium by the additive manufacturing experts at TrovusTech in Germany. Manufacturing key components with additive manufacturing technology (AMT) allows for enormous flexibility when it comes to customization and creating one-off parts for customers. Also if your riding has evolved or you wish the bike to feel different, we can always make alterations to those components to provide you with the feeling you wish by changing out the AMT-components.

MARCA right rear dropout prototype. 3D printed by TROVUSTech
RUNI left rear dropout prototype. 3D printed by TROVUSTech
AMT pushes the limits of personalized components to a new level. Allowing to manufacture new, customized parts quicker and in higher quality than ever before

RUNI pre-production frame

The Runi in detail:
- AL-7005 hand-welded frame
- AlSi10Mg3D-Printed components made by TROVUSTech
- VKP 4-bar suspension system
- 130 – 165mm rear travel
- 29/29, 29/27.5 or 27.5/27.5 inch options available
- OGO geometry
- MDO drivetrain
- Specifically tuned Öhlins TTX22m or TTXAir shock
- Different powder coat and anodized colours are available
- Made in Germany by Mi-Tech
- Engineered in Switzerland by Gamux

You can find more information and details about availability and pricing on www.gamuxbikes.com

The Marca

MARCA pre-production frame

The Marca wants only one thing: making you go faster down that racetrack. Its development has been heavily influenced by our team riders and the needs of UCI World Cup DH racing. We made thousands of data runs to check the correlation between time, feeling and the data. It is about creating a base platform that embodies what we think is the fastest configuration down the hill. It is our way to bring WC factory level equipment and customization to you.

MARCA pre-production frame
The specifically tuned TTX22m shock makes the roughest tracks feel smooth

Our OGO technology is also featured on the Marca and lets you choose reach, stack, headtube angle, chainstay length and BB height. It is also able to be configured for a full 29er or a mullet setup. We are happy to help you with our World Cup experience, making the specification of your Marca an enjoyable process. We can even provide you with full geometry suggestions based on the inputs you give us.

MARCA pre-production frame
Custom dropouts and linkages allow for quick adaptation to different track characteristics and terrain

Key components of the Marca such as linkages and dropouts are made with AMT. This enables us to provide multiple options for kinematics and geometry depending on the track and terrain. You could have multiple different dropouts, making the bike either more stable or better cornering. The same goes for the linkages, enabling slight geo changes such as lowering the BB and slackening the headtube angle if the going gets rough and steep.

MARCA pre-production frame

The Marca in detail:
- AL-7005 hand-welded frame
- AlSi10Mg 3D-Printed components made by TROVUSTech
- DH-Link suspension system by Federico Biora
- 195 - 205 mm rear travel
- 29/29, 29/27.5 inch options available
- OGO geometry
- Different powder coat and anodized colours are available
- Specifically tuned Öhlins TTX22M shock
- Made in Germany by Mi-Tech
- Engineered in Switzerland by Gamux

You can find more information and details about availability and pricing on www.gamuxbikes.com

The Technology

Varius dropout prototypes. 3D printed by TROVUSTech

AMT | Additiv Manufacturing Technology
For GAMUX, AMT is the strategic technology that will disrupt the industry long-term! We think that the 3D-printing ecosystem can revolutionize the design and manufacturing of mountain bikes. Therefore we are supper happy to have partnered with AMT experts TROVUSTech. Together with their knowledge, we can push the power of AMT to the max.

VKP | Variable Kinematics Platform
Thanks to AMT, we can provide fully custom kinematics to our customers. VKP is our way to tune and modify the character of the kinematics to best suit you. Further we can configure the custom tuned Öhlins shock to exactly match the kinematics of your bike and your riding style.

OGO | One Geometry Only
OGO is our approach to custom geometry. We provide our customers with the geometry that fits to their biometrics and riding style. GAMUX will only provide you with one size of bike: The one that fits you the best. Thanks to the longstanding experience of our frame manufacturing partner MITECH, we can provide high quality, handmade frames in produced in Europe.

MDO | Multiple Drivetrain Option
MDO is our approach to spec the best possible drivetrain options without interfering the kinematics or the overall aesthetics of the frame. Our bikes are designed to accommodate multiple drivetrain options while maintaining all the other characteristics. It is up to you to choose between a conventional 1x12 drivetrain or a Pinion gearbox.

More info

Cheers!! Pic: Sebastian Sternemann

Follow Gamux Bikes on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and web

Follow Gamux Factory Racing on Facebook and Instagram, YouTube and web

Thanks and see you on the trails!
Your Gamux team

Note: All bikes and frames shown in this article and video are pre-production samples. Production frames can vary slightly from the ones shown in this article.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Press Releases DH Bikes Enduro Bikes Gamux Gamux Marca Gamux Prototype Gamux Runi


31 Comments

  • 17 0
 The number of acronyms in this article made me feel like I was having a stroke
  • 7 0
 Gearbox, 3D printed parts, customized geometry, custom tuned Ohlins....I won't even ask what the cheapest option is because it's definitely going to be out of my price range.
  • 1 0
 ...made in Germany, engineered in Switzerland. C'mon, can't be that expensive! Can it?
  • 8 0
 Loic Runi
  • 6 1
 Broic Luni?
  • 1 0
 I wish there was at least some base geometry provided to have a sense what I see on the pictures. Anyway interesting approach (like Atherton bikes) to go with full customization. Curious how that affect price and if by the end of the day is really worth it.
  • 1 0
 On their website it looks like you can have any geo you want and play around with leverage curves too...
  • 2 0
 Hey Kusa,

The Geometry is custom to each customer, so there are no "strandard" geo-numbers. But if you are interested, you can contact us via our webpage and we can give you a geo-recommondation based on your requirements.
  • 4 5
 The welds are horrific. Look at the close up of the shock and linkage. You can see repeated craters (the little dimples in the middle of the weld beads), which will _absolutely_ lead to cracking in the long term.
Would love a gearbox bike, but they need to work on QA.
  • 1 0
 Maybe those are just prototypes?
  • 1 0
 @neimbc: Maybe, but even so, why showcase a raw frame with known defects, while promoting your manufacturing partner?
  • 4 0
 While I agree; not the prettiest welds, but those are not "craters" and will probably not ever lead to cracking. Are you a welder?
  • 4 0
 Hey enki,
Thanks for your input. This is still a protoype / pre-production frame and was welded under a bit of time pressure to make it to the launch today. Rest assured that the welding quality will be imaculate for the production bikes. This is also why we have opend the preorder now to ensure we are not under unnessesary pressure when it comes to the quality of the frames
  • 2 0
 Not so sure I'd call them "horrific".. Admittedly I'm only a hobbyist welder, specifically on a TIG, but they don't look that bad. Granted you might have been able to zoom in better and saw something I missed.
  • 1 0
 Doesn't 7005 aluminium produce far more volumous welds that a lighter alloy like typical 6061? Keyboard welders will slate brands nicolai and commencal for their sloppynes 'horrific' quality without having any experience in frame composition or welding in the first place.
  • 1 0
 @felimocl: nicolai frames have massive welds because of technique they use(very slow pass in "circles"), not because with alloy used it has to look that way.
  • 1 0
 The geometry looks rad on both rigs. Looks like they will ride really nice. Alu as well! I'm too clumsy to have a carbon. I would love one.
  • 1 0
 Will you be making them available to customers from the UK? I've been searching for something like this for years! Looks freakin amazing
  • 1 0
 Hey Joe, yes we can do that. just get in contact with us directly via our Webpage, so we can sort things out with you directly. gamuxbikes.com cheers
  • 2 0
 I'll take one of each pre-production with gearboxes please.
  • 1 1
 pre-production is a term we use for frames that break, you can't actually buy them.
  • 2 0
 I like the way this is headed
  • 1 0
 Wow that dh bike looks very similar to a DW Link Turner DHR, which isn't a bad thing.
  • 2 0
 I like it
  • 1 0
 That enduro bike looks awesome.
  • 1 0
 Hand welded with a wire feed?
  • 1 0
 can i get it without gear box????
  • 1 0
 Hey florepe, yes you can. The Runi is available as a Pinion version or as a normal PF 92 version. The Marca is only available with a normal drivetrain Cheers
  • 1 0
 Love it! Gear boxes are the fewcherrr
  • 1 0
 I wish gear boxes would get to being good.
  • 1 0
 European TR500

Post a Comment



