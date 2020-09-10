Video: Gamux Launches Runi Gearbox Enduro Bike and Marca Downhill Bike

Press Release: Gamux

The Runi

You can choose between a traditional press-fit BB and a Pinion P- or C-Line gearbox.

Specific link-configurations allow for individual travel and leverage options for our customers.

AMT pushes the limits of personalized components to a new level. Allowing to manufacture new, customized parts quicker and in higher quality than ever before

The Runi in detail:

The Marca

The specifically tuned TTX22m shock makes the roughest tracks feel smooth

Custom dropouts and linkages allow for quick adaptation to different track characteristics and terrain

The Marca in detail:

The Technology

AMT | Additiv Manufacturing Technology

VKP | Variable Kinematics Platform

OGO | One Geometry Only

MDO | Multiple Drivetrain Option

Cheers!! Pic: Sebastian Sternemann

