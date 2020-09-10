Video: Gamux Launches Runi Gearbox Enduro Bike and Marca Downhill Bike

Press Release: Gamux
After more than two years of development time, Gamux is proud to finally present the Runi and the Marca platforms to the public. Enjoy our launch video where you are presented with all the information regarding our two new bikes and our company/brand.
If you just wish to jump to the bike-details directly, please use the timestamps in the video timeline to jump between different chapters.
Also, you can find everything in written form below the video.The Runi
The Runi is made from high quality 7005 aluminium. We chose this material because our manufacturing partner MiTech has many years of experience in working it and knows the pros and cons of working with it. The properties and characteristics are amongst the very best for frame construction and allow us to implement custom geometry (OGO) and drivetrain options (MDO). OGO and MDO let you choose reach, stack, headtube angle, seattube angle, chainstay length, BB height and drivetrain style. We are more than happy to guide you through the process of choosing the geometry and making sure that it fits your wishes the best way possible. In case you wish to enjoy a bit more simplified process, we can always create a suggestion for you based on your wishes and inputs.
You can choose between a traditional press-fit BB and a Pinion P- or C-Line gearbox.
Besides custom geo and drivetrain options, the Runi features our VKP 4-bar suspension platform. VKP enables us to provide customizable suspension kinematics, so you can choose your desired rear wheel travel and leverage curve to best suit your style of riding. Combined with specifically tuned Öhlins
shocks, VKP will provide a suspension behaviour that is confidence inspiring and best suited to your riding.
Specific link-configurations allow for individual travel and leverage options for our customers.
The dropouts and suspension linkages are printed in AlSi10Mg aluminium by the additive manufacturing experts at TrovusTech in Germany. Manufacturing key components with additive manufacturing technology (AMT) allows for enormous flexibility when it comes to customization and creating one-off parts for customers. Also if your riding has evolved or you wish the bike to feel different, we can always make alterations to those components to provide you with the feeling you wish by changing out the AMT-components.
AMT pushes the limits of personalized components to a new level. Allowing to manufacture new, customized parts quicker and in higher quality than ever beforeThe Runi in detail:
- AL-7005 hand-welded frame
- AlSi10Mg3D-Printed components made by TROVUSTech
- VKP 4-bar suspension system
- 130 – 165mm rear travel
- 29/29, 29/27.5 or 27.5/27.5 inch options available
- OGO geometry
- MDO drivetrain
- Specifically tuned Öhlins
TTX22m or TTXAir shock
- Different powder coat and anodized colours are available
- Made in Germany by Mi-Tech
- Engineered in Switzerland by Gamux
You can find more information and details about availability and pricing on www.gamuxbikes.comThe Marca
The Marca wants only one thing: making you go faster down that racetrack. Its development has been heavily influenced by our team riders and the needs of UCI World Cup DH racing. We made thousands of data runs to check the correlation between time, feeling and the data. It is about creating a base platform that embodies what we think is the fastest configuration down the hill. It is our way to bring WC factory level equipment and customization to you.
The specifically tuned TTX22m shock makes the roughest tracks feel smooth
Our OGO technology is also featured on the Marca and lets you choose reach, stack, headtube angle, chainstay length and BB height. It is also able to be configured for a full 29er or a mullet setup. We are happy to help you with our World Cup experience, making the specification of your Marca an enjoyable process. We can even provide you with full geometry suggestions based on the inputs you give us.
Custom dropouts and linkages allow for quick adaptation to different track characteristics and terrain
Key components of the Marca such as linkages and dropouts are made with AMT. This enables us to provide multiple options for kinematics and geometry depending on the track and terrain. You could have multiple different dropouts, making the bike either more stable or better cornering. The same goes for the linkages, enabling slight geo changes such as lowering the BB and slackening the headtube angle if the going gets rough and steep.The Marca in detail:
- AL-7005 hand-welded frame
- AlSi10Mg 3D-Printed components made by TROVUSTech
- DH-Link suspension system by Federico Biora
- 195 - 205 mm rear travel
- 29/29, 29/27.5 inch options available
- OGO geometry
- Different powder coat and anodized colours are available
- Specifically tuned Öhlins
TTX22M shock
- Made in Germany by Mi-Tech
- Engineered in Switzerland by Gamux
You can find more information and details about availability and pricing on www.gamuxbikes.comThe TechnologyAMT | Additiv Manufacturing Technology
For GAMUX, AMT is the strategic technology that will disrupt the industry long-term! We think that the 3D-printing ecosystem can revolutionize the design and manufacturing of mountain bikes. Therefore we are supper happy to have partnered with AMT experts TROVUSTech
. Together with their knowledge, we can push the power of AMT to the max.VKP | Variable Kinematics Platform
Thanks to AMT, we can provide fully custom kinematics to our customers. VKP is our way to tune and modify the character of the kinematics to best suit you. Further we can configure the custom tuned Öhlins
shock to exactly match the kinematics of your bike and your riding style. OGO | One Geometry Only
OGO is our approach to custom geometry. We provide our customers with the geometry that fits to their biometrics and riding style. GAMUX will only provide you with one size of bike: The one that fits you the best. Thanks to the longstanding experience of our frame manufacturing partner MITECH, we can provide high quality, handmade frames in produced in Europe.MDO | Multiple Drivetrain Option
MDO is our approach to spec the best possible drivetrain options without interfering the kinematics or the overall aesthetics of the frame. Our bikes are designed to accommodate multiple drivetrain options while maintaining all the other characteristics. It is up to you to choose between a conventional 1x12 drivetrain or a Pinion gearbox.More info
Cheers!! Pic: Sebastian Sternemann
Thanks and see you on the trails!
Your Gamux team
Note: All bikes and frames shown in this article and video are pre-production samples. Production frames can vary slightly from the ones shown in this article.
The Geometry is custom to each customer, so there are no "strandard" geo-numbers. But if you are interested, you can contact us via our webpage and we can give you a geo-recommondation based on your requirements.
Would love a gearbox bike, but they need to work on QA.
Thanks for your input. This is still a protoype / pre-production frame and was welded under a bit of time pressure to make it to the launch today. Rest assured that the welding quality will be imaculate for the production bikes. This is also why we have opend the preorder now to ensure we are not under unnessesary pressure when it comes to the quality of the frames
