Video: Gaps, Manuals & More - Whistler Bike Park Shredding with Bas Van Steenbergen RAW

Jan 22, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


Bas Van Steenbergen unlocks new gaps, manual lines and leaves no corner untouched in the Whistler Bike Park.





Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Videos Pinkbike Originals Bas Van Steenbergen


9 Comments

  • 8 1
 Bas Van Steeze-bergen... I'll see myself out.
  • 2 0
 Man, I´m glad I´m not nearly as good as that - must be really boring if everything he does seems so be so easy and relaxed for him...
  • 1 0
 This is why rampage exists, for this kind of people.
  • 2 0
 Some stylish French corners
  • 2 0
 Wow! King of the 'Steen Bergen' (translates to 'Stone Mountains')
  • 1 0
 Why do you do this to me pinkbike. I can't ride my bike Frown and that's all I want to do
  • 2 0
 So fun to watch. Steezy Slayer
  • 1 0
 4 months till opening day!
  • 1 0
 Ach jaaaa…….

