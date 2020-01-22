Pinkbike.com
Video: Gaps, Manuals & More - Whistler Bike Park Shredding with Bas Van Steenbergen RAW
Jan 22, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Bas Van Steenbergen unlocks new gaps, manual lines and leaves no corner untouched in the Whistler Bike Park.
Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2020 Propain Tyee
70366 views
Round Up: 10 Little-Known European Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
55412 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Shreds a Custom Japanese Track on his Downhill Bike in 'Lightspeed'
49169 views
Video: 7 Ways to Carry Tools on Your Bike Instead of Your Body
46809 views
Canyon Launches the Collective with the Seagraves, Wibmer, Brosnan, Thoma & More
44942 views
Review: Specialized Turbo Kenevo Expert - An Electrified Freeride Machine
42600 views
XC vs. DH: Let's Rumble - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
41966 views
YT Releases New Aluminum Jeffsy Base
40837 views
9 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
8
1
T4THH
(1 hours ago)
Bas Van Steeze-bergen... I'll see myself out.
[Reply]
2
0
Germanmike
(34 mins ago)
Man, I´m glad I´m not nearly as good as that - must be really boring if everything he does seems so be so easy and relaxed for him...
[Reply]
1
0
dirt2g
(14 mins ago)
This is why rampage exists, for this kind of people.
[Reply]
2
0
Togeone
(1 hours ago)
Some stylish French corners
[Reply]
2
0
Togeone
(58 mins ago)
Wow! King of the 'Steen Bergen' (translates to 'Stone Mountains')
[Reply]
1
0
littleman22
(26 mins ago)
Why do you do this to me pinkbike. I can't ride my bike
and that's all I want to do
[Reply]
2
0
Bikerbrayd
(23 mins ago)
So fun to watch. Steezy Slayer
[Reply]
1
0
MikeyMT
(10 mins ago)
4 months till opening day!
[Reply]
1
0
OldschoolOlaf
(57 mins ago)
Ach jaaaa…….
[Reply]
