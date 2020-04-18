Video: Garage Check with Eric Porter

Apr 17, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

With many people having far more time on their hands than normal, home improvement projects are happening at a rapid pace. Eric Porter's compound is one of the best places one could be during social distancing and he takes the time to give a tour and breakdown of his recently updated garage.

bigquotesI hope that some people can get a little bit of inspiration for their own garages from mine. It was a bit of a mess but with some work and help from friends, it's now far more functional and I've been able to keep it tidy for nearly a year knowing everything has a place.Eric Porter

While all of the work was done several months ago, this is the first time we've got the full tour and it's almost as inspiring as his backyard dirt jumps.

 That was really fascinating and one of the better things I have watched recently! (This surprised me. I mean, come on. A tour of somebody's garage???) Anyhoo... Now I have to organize MY mess! Or not, because I am lazy and his organizational efforts look like they required work. On the third hand, I love work! I could watch people work all day.
 Seths bike hacks has a great video where they show how it was all built.
 Time to bring back MTB cribs!
 I like the snowboard coat rack Smile

